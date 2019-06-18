‘The Challenge’ Veteran Crashes MTV Awards Acceptance Speech; Cut From Broadcast

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio pulled a Kanye West at Saturday’s taping of the MTV Movie & TV awards when “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” won over “The Challenge” in the Reality Royalty category. However, viewers didn’t get to see it.

Producers of the show cut out Devenanzio’s speech from Monday’s airing, after the reality star took the mic to let audience members know that he and the rest of his “The Challenge” stars deserved the award. “We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives ‘The Challenge’ the recognition it deserves,” he told the crowd. “All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created.”

Shortly after his impromptu acceptance speech, Devenanzio walked away from the mic to allow the “Love & Hip Hop” cast take center stage.

While VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” follows a large ensemble cast pursuing the hip hop industry in a range of different cities, MTV’s reality competition series “The Challenge” splits each season’s cast members into teams that take part in numerous missions in order to win a cash prize. Devenanzio has become a staple of the show, returning to the series six times as a cast member.

Devenanzio’s impromptu speech was a surprise for most of the audience; however, he did give attendees a fair warning on social media before the event. In a photo he posted on Instagram from the show’s red carpet, the TV personality wrote, “Who better to accept the award for ‘Reality Royalty’ than the King of Controversy 👑😈 You’ll never believe what’s about to go down TONIGHT on @MTV 9/8c.”

Other highlights throughout the night included Bazzi performing “Paradise,” Lizzo’s first ever awards show performance with her hit song “Juice,” and presenters including Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, and more. Dwayne Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith were also honored with the Generation Award and Trailblazer Award, respectively.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Monday night at 6 p.m PDT.