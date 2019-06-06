Johnnie Planco, Co-Founder of Parseghian Planco and Former WMA Agent, Dies at 68

Johnnie Planco, a former WMA agent and co-founder of the Parseghian Planco management and production company, died on Sunday from a brain and respiratory infection. He was 68.

Planco started out in the WMA mailroom in 1972 and rose in the ranks at the talent agency before he left in 2000. He was the youngest department head and senior vice president in the company’s history, and ran both the motion picture department in New York and the William Morris talent department, which he created. Some of the clients he represented included Tom Hanks, Richard Gere, John Malkovich, Michael Douglas and Susan Sarandon.

After leaving, he and Gene Parseghian formed Parseghian Planco and represented Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Schrader, Judi Dench, F. Murray Abraham and many others. The company produced two feature films, “Perfume” in 2001 with Jeff Goldblum and Peter Gallagher and Schrader’s “The Walker” in 2007 starring Woody Harrelson, plus William Mastrosimone’s play “The Stone Carver” at the Soho Playhouse. In 2002, Parseghian Planco merged with Untitled Entertainment, a Los Angeles management firm.

A Fordham University alum, Planco was on the school’s board of advisors and was the president emeritus of the Players Club in New York City. Donations may be made to the Players Club.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, his son, Alfred, and his daughter, Sara, a publicist at Viewpoint in New York.