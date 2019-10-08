John Wick Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ in the Works With Len Wiseman Directing

“Ballerina,” a woman-centric John Wick spinoff, is in the works at Lionsgate, with Len Wiseman on board to to develop and direct.

Shay Hatten, one of the writers on “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” penned the script. The logline is being kept under wraps. It has not been revealed whether John Wick star Keanu Reeves will appear in the spinoff, which follows a female assassin.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski are producing “Ballerina,” with Reeves executive producing. James Myers will oversee the movie for Lionsgate.

The studio remains focused on “John Wick 4,” which it announced following the strong opening of “John Wick 3” in May. “John Wick 4” is scheduled to hit theaters May 21, 2021.

The third installment of Reeves’ action franchise over-performed forecasts and wound up with $323 million worldwide, and is also the highest grossing home entertainment title Lionsgate has released in more than five years.

Stuntman-turned-director Stahelski helmed “John Wick 3,” which also starred Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. Reeves’ character returned with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail after he murdered a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table.

Wiseman’s directing credits include “Underworld,” “Underworld: Evolution,” “Live Free or Die Hard” and 2012’s “Total Recall.” The news about “Ballerina” was first reported by Deadline.