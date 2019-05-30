‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Wins Top Prize at Golden Trailer Awards

AV Squad and Lionsgate have won the “Best of Show” prize for the “Conversation” trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” at the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards.

The awards were handed out Wednesday night at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and drew more than 1,000 attendees. A total of 17 awards were handed out live and another 90 were announced.

In addition to the Best of Show trophy, “John Wick: Chapter 3” won for Best Action and Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer. “A Star is Born” won Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best Music TV Spot. “Roma” won four awards including most original trailer.

Netflix won the most awards with 16, followed by Warner Bros. with 14 and Disney with 11. Buddha Jones and Mark Woollen & Associates were the big winners among vendors with eight each.

Marlon Wayans served as host and master of ceremonies. Presenters included Garcelle Beauvais (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”), Affion Crockett (“50 Shades of Black”), Jason O’ Mara (“The Man in the High Castle”), Charlotte McKinney (“Baywatch”), and Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian.

Related Box Office: 'Aladdin' Flies to $7 Million on Thursday Night Box Office: 'Aladdin' Taking Flight With $105 Million in North America

Awards presented live at the show:

Best of Show

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

Toy Story 4, “Stories”

Walt Disney Studios/Pixar

MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Long Shot, “This Guy”

Lionsgate

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

Best Horror

Us, “Nightmare Int’l”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Us “Enemy”

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Best Thriller

Bird Box “New Children”

Netflix

Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, “Conviction”

Oats Studios

MOCEAN

Golden Fleece

Serenity “Trailer 2”

Aviron Pictures

InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer

Roma “Unforgettable”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

MOCEAN

Best Teaser

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Buddha Jones

Box Office Weekend Award

Biggest 3 Day Total Opening Weekend:

Disney, Avengers: Endgame

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

Awards not presented live:

Best Romance

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

If Beale Street Could Talk “Teaser”

Annapurna Pictures

Motive

Trashiest Trailer

Piercing “Pop”

Universal

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

The Irishman, “Shell”

Netflix

Open Road

Best Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody “CinemaCon”

Fox

Ignition Creative

Best Original Score

Midsommer “Influence”

A24

AV Squad

Best Independent (under $1.5 Million US)

Jonathan

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

Best Faith Based Trailer

Holy Lands “Trailer”

Studio Canal

The Picture Production Company

HOME ENTERTAINMENT CATEGORIES

Best Home Ent Action

Mission Impossible: Fallout Blu-ray Trailer

Paramount

Aspect

Best Home Ent Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians, “Target Showcase Wall”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Home Ent Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody “Royalty AVOD”

20th Century Fox

Mob Scene

Best Home Ent Family / Animation

Mary Poppins Returns Bonus Trailer “Be A Child”

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Aspect

Best Home Ent Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Infinity War “Announce Trailer”

Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Tiny Hero

Best Home Ent Horror / Thriller

In Darkness “Listen 30″

Universal

Silk Factory

FOREIGN TRAILERS

Best Foreign Action Trailer

Girls of the Sun “Survivor”

Cohen Media Group

Rogue Planet

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

Sink or Swim “Competition”

Studio Canal

Empire Design

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Sharkwater Extinction “Legacy”

D Films

Zealot UK

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

Border “Fairy Tale”

NEON

Zealot

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Hole In The Ground “UK & IRE Trailer”

Wildcard Distribution

Intermission Film

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Temporary Difficulties “Motivation”

Enjoy Movies

Stanislav Ivanov

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Aniara “Bon Voyage”

Magnolia Pictures

AV Squad

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Beats “UK Trailer”

Altitude Films

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

The Guilty International Trailer

Nordisk Film/Spring

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Teaser

Shadow

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

TV SPOTS FOR A FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom “Roar Countdown” :30

Universal

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Mary Poppins Returns “Place”

The Walt Disney Studios

Create Advertising Group

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 “Friends”

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

A Star Is Born “A Way Out”

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Equally Powerful Movies

TNT4 Channel

TNT4 Channel

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Searching “Evidence”

Screen Gems

Heart Sleeve Creative

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Star Is Born “12 Notes”

Warner Bros.

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Life Itself “Ask Out”

Amazon Studios

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Us “Nightmare SuperBowl”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game TV Spot

Fallout 76 “Official Live Action Trailer”

Bethesda Game Studios

gnet agency

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Favourite “Intrigue”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Motive

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Deadpool 2 “Friends”

20th Century Fox

Wild Card

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Free Solo “The Edge”

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates