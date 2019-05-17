×
Box Office: ‘John Wick 3’ to Dethrone ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With $50 Million-Plus Opening

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is gearing up to take down Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Lionsgate’s third installment of the Keanu Reeves action franchise is over-performing forecasts, which had been in the $30 million and $35 million range. With at least $50 million at 3,850 sites, it should handily beat the fourth weekend of Disney-Marvel’s megahit “Avengers: Endgame,” which is heading for about $30 million.

The first “John Wick” debuted with $14.4 million in 2014 and 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter Two” launched with $30.4 million. “John Wick 3” sees Reeves return as an ex-hitman on the run from assassins. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the movie, written by series creator Derek Kolstad. Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon also star.

Avengers: Endgame” is due to decline by about 53%, following decreases of 58% in the second and third weekends following its historic $357 million launch in late April.

“Avengers: Endgame” is currently the third-highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office, with $738 million in 20 days, behind “Avatar” ($760.5 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million). It’s also the second-biggest film ever globally with $2.48 billion, trailing behind “Avatar’s” $2.78 billion. If the $30 million domestic estimate holds for “Endgame,” it will become only the fifth title to have hit that mark in its fourth weekend.

Warner Bros.’ sophomore frame of “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” is showing decent holding power, with a 57% decline to the $24 million range. The family adventure should wind up the weekend with a 10-day North American total of about $93 million.

Universal’s “A Dog’s Journey,” starring Dennis Quaid and a variety of charming canines in the sequel to 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose,” is expected to perform slightly under forecasts with about $9 million at 3,267 screens. “A Dog’s Purpose” debuted with $18 million and ended its domestic box office run with $64 million.

Warner Bros. will see poor results from “The Sun Is Also a Star,” a teen drama based on Nicola Yoon’s novel of the same name. It’s anticipated to make $3 million to $4 million from 2,073 locations — well under forecasts. “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi stars as a brainy student who forms a relationship with a charming exchange student (“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton), as her family faces deportation.

