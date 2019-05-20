‘John Wick 4’ Confirmed With a 2021 Release Date

John Wick will be back in exactly two years and a day.

Lionsgate announced Monday that it has scheduled “John Wick 4” for May 21, 2021. The studio made the announcement via a text message to fans: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

Lionsgate released no other details on the heels of an opening weekend that saw “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” handily win the North American box office with a $56.8 million opening. That was nearly double the fourth weekend of “Avengers: Endgame” at $30 million.

Lionsgate’s third installment of the Keanu Reeves action franchise over-performed forecasts, which had been in the $30 million to $35 million range. It took in more than the combined opening weekends of its predecessors; the first “John Wick” debuted with $14.4 million in 2014 and 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter Two” launched with $30.4 million. Critics gave high marks to “John Wick 3” with an 88% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” bowed with $35 million from 66 international markets. The movie sees Reeves return as an ex-hitman on the run from assassins. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the movie, written by series creator Derek Kolstad. Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick also star.

Reeves’ character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

“John Wick 4” is the second title to land on May 21, 2021. It joins Warner Bros.’ “DC Super Pets” on the date.