John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

John Singleton, the two-time Oscar nominated director and writer of “Boyz N’ the Hood,” has suffered a stroke.

Sources confirm to Variety that Singleton checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg.

The stroke has been characterized by doctors as “mild.”

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, Singleton had been on a flight from Costa Rica back to the U.S., which may have contributed to the incident.

Singleton, who also directed films “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Four Brothers” and “Shaft,” received two Emmy nominations in 2017 for helming “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.” He also directed the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time.”