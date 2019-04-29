×
John Singleton to Be Taken Off Life Support Today

Cynthia Littleton

John Singleton
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Writer-director John Singleton, a pioneering African-American filmmaker and TV producer, will be taken off of life support today, nearly two weeks after he suffered a debilitating stroke.

Singleton’s family issued a statement Monday citing the “agonizing decision” to remove him from life support at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Singleton turned 51 in January.

“We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received,” the family said in a statement. 

The statement also cited Singleton’s history of dealing with hypertension, or high blood pressure that places great strain on heart functions.

“Like many African Americans, Singleton quietly struggled with hypertension. More than 40% of African American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe. His family wants to share the message with all to please recognize the symptoms by going to Heart.org.”

