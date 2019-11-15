John Lynch Out as Head of Production at Amazon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Destiny Frasqueri (better known to her Generation Z fans as Nuyorican rapper Princess Nokia) makes a winning, delicate screen debut in “Angelfish,” a low-key Bronx romance that proves a surprisingly muted vehicle for her outsize performing charisma. As Eva, a hard-up, lovelorn daughter of Puerto Rican immigrants, torn between familial responsibilities and a more creative, [...]
Cinematographers who set out to shoot war films like “1917” and “Midway” face a bigger challenge than navigating explosions or running alongside the actors in the midst of a special effects battlefield. They have to find a way to tell the combat story that will captivate audiences that have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of [...]
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) explained how prosthetics makeup turned her into Megyn Kelly. Theron discussed the transformation — and much more — with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” The interview began with Driver asking Theron if she could recall when she gained ownership over her Megyn Kelly character. [...]
Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio rave about “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costume designer Arianne Phillips in a new featurette obtained exclusively by Variety. “She’s so incredible. She contextualizes the time period and people really will be transported into what fashion was like in the ’60s,” Robbie says. “I was blown away by the [...]
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) said she relates to Megyn Kelly because they’ve both been called bitches. Theron discussed her similarities with Kelly and building a career on portraying unlikable women during a conversation with Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Driver initiated the interview asking whether Theron considered the likability factor in [...]
Racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” sped to $2.1 million on Thursday night, while Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot pulled in a modest $900,000. The earnings for “Ford v Ferrari” are in the same range as “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which took in $2.4 million on its way to a $29 million debut on Nov. 1-3 for Paramount. [...]
Hollywood and the Oscars have a long history of legal dramas, from the 1931 “A Free Soul” (lead actor, Lionel Barrymore) through the 1982 “The Verdict” (five nominations), to the 2007 “Michael Clayton” (seven noms, including supporting-actress winner Tilda Swinton). So Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy,” which plays at the AFI Fest in Hollywood this month [...]