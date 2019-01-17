John Lithgow-Blythe Danner’s ‘Tomorrow Man’ Bought Ahead of Sundance Premiere

In one of the first deals for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to the John Lithgow-Blythe Danner romance “The Tomorrow Man.”

The movie will hold its world premiere at the fest, which opens on Jan. 24 in Park City, Utah. The distributor is planning a May 17 release.

“The Tomorrow Man” is written and directed by Noble Jones and produced by Luke Rivett, Nicolaas Bertelsen, James Schamus, and Tony Lipp. It also stars Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton, Sophie Thatcher, and Eve Harlow.

Lithgow will portray a man in a small town who dedicates his life to preparing for a disaster that may never come, while Danner’s character spends her time shopping for things she may never use.

“Noble Jones has created a uniquely charming love story between master actors John Lithgow and Blythe Danner,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said. “I’m thrilled to be working with my old colleague James Schamus and the team at Anonymous Content.”

The North American deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Camille Bertrand on behalf of Bleecker Street, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.