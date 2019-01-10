×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Lasseter Contract at Skydance Contains Ironclad Legal Protections (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Lasseter
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

John Lasseter’s contract with Skydance Media contains provisions that make the former Pixar Animation chief financially responsible for any legal claims involving sexual harassment, according to multiple insiders.

The pact to bring Lasseter in as head of the company’s animation division is said to include “ironclad” provisions that require the executive to not only pay for legal issues arising from future misbehavior, but also indemnify Skydance from any past misdeeds that had not come to light in the due diligence process conducted by an outside law firm. One person familiar with the findings reported that Disney never settled any harassment claims against Lasseter during his more than two decades-long tenure at Pixar, nor did Lasseter personally settle any claims.

In order to get the job at Skydance, Lasseter met with an outside legal team to address allegations that he inappropriately touched or kissed former Pixar staffers. He was expected to give an exhaustive account of any behavior that was deemed unacceptable. The legal team conducted interviews with more than 20 people as they pieced together a report on Lasseter’s behavior, according to knowledgeable insiders. In a letter to staff on Wednesday, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison said senior management at the company had evaluated the report thoroughly.

Related

“While we would never minimize anyone’s subjective views on behavior, we are confident after many substantive conversations with John, and as the investigation has affirmed, that his mistakes have been recognized,” Ellison wrote. “We are certain that John has learned valuable lessons and is ready to prove his capabilities as a leader and a colleague. And he has given his assurance that he will comport himself in a wholly professional manner that is the expectation of every Skydance colleague and partner.”

If Lasseter is found to have lied to lawyers, he will be fired.

“David has been clear with John about what is expected in terms of his behavior,” said an insider. “If there is any daylight between them in terms of that, there will obviously be severe repercussions.”

Lasseter’s deal with Skydance, where he is expected to transform the media company into a major player, is a rich one. Not only does he command a generous seven-figure salary, he receives performance incentives, in the form of bonuses, tied to the box office results of movies he produces.

Before he was ousted from Disney and Pixar, Lasseter was considered to be a pioneer in the animation field. At Pixar, Lasseter combined stories with commercial appeal, involving lovable robots, rodents with culinary skills, and loyal toys, while also encouraging his staff to take creative risks — one film, “Wall-E,” had only minimal dialogue. Another, “Inside Out,” documented the warring emotions that accompany adolescence.

Disney did not technically fire Lasseter, but rather put him on sabbatical and paid him in full up until his contract expired on Dec. 31, 2018.

But Lasseter’s hire has inspired a backlash. It has been slammed by advocacy groups such as Time’s Up and Women in Hollywood, who argue that it rewards a person who has previously abused his power. Skydance hosted a town hall meeting on Wednesday to address employees’ concerns. Lasseter is also expected to address the staff and answer questions in the coming days.

More Film

  • SARAH PAULSON in Glass. M. Night

    'Glass' Review Roundup: Critics Split on M. Night Shyamalan Sequel

    After M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 film “Split” was revealed to be set in the same universe as his 2000 superhero thriller “Unbreakable,” the director brings all the characters together in “Glass.” The heroes and villains of the previous two movies return in “Glass.” Bruce Willis plays David Dunn, the security guard with super strength; Samuel [...]

  • Mortal Engines

    Is There Bias Against Movies With VFX by Awards Voters?

    Cinema lives or dies by illusion. To make stories work, movies must take audiences to another place, suspend their disbelief and thrill them. And effects, whether created in-camera or in post-production or a combination of the two, have always been among the tools used by filmmakers to make that happen. But despite their vital role, [...]

  • Best adapted screenplay award honoree Barry

    Barry Jenkins, Viggo Mortensen Get Political at National Board of Review Gala

    The National Board of Review annual awards gala is a night to celebrate the best in film, but it also happened to fall on the same night of President Donald Trump’s immigration speech. As Trump’s immigration speech was being broadcast from the Oval Office across all the major networks on Tuesday, at the same time, [...]

  • Michael Jackson Sony

    Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Documentary Added to Sundance Lineup

    The Sundance Film Festival has added the world premiere of the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which focuses on sexual abuse allegations against the late pop star Michael Jackson. The movie, produced and directed by Dan Reed, describes how Jackson allegedly began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families while at the [...]

  • Chris DeFaria

    Chris deFaria to Leave Dreamworks Animation, Margie Cohn Named President

    In a major shakeup, Chris deFaria is leaving the presidency of Dreamworks Feature Animation Group after two years in the post. He’s being replaced by Margie Cohn, who previously served as president of DreamWorks Animation Television and will now oversee both film and television operations. She will report to Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures, [...]

  • Sundance: Steve Bannon Documentary 'The Brink'

    Sundance: Steve Bannon Documentary 'The Brink' Acquired by Magnolia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired “The Brink,” a fly-on-the-wall documentary about Steve Bannon, the controversial advisor to President Donald Trump. The film follows Bannon as he tries to export his fiery brands of populism and nationalism beyond the borders of the United States. “The Brink” is directed by Alison Klayman, a filmmaker best known for “Ai [...]

  • 'Eighth Grade' Might Head the Class

    'Eighth Grade' Might Head the Class of First Features

    From the stripped-down authenticity of Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s,” to the fed-up outcry of Carlos López Estrada’s “Blindspotting,” to the prestige Oscar-bait trappings of Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” 2018’s class of debut filmmaking talent built impressively on the promise of cinema’s future. Directors such as Ari Aster (“Hereditary”), Aneesh Chaganty (“Searching”), Josie Rourke (“Mary [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad