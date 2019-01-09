Ousted Pixar Chief John Lasseter Hired by Skydance Animation

Former Pixar chief John Lasseter has been named head of Skydance Animation.

The hire comes after Lasseter has been trying to drum up interest from studios in recent months, having met with Warner Bros. and other players. Many major studios were wary of partnering with Lasseter because he was ousted from Pixar in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

Lasseter will be based in Los Angeles and will start his job later in January. Variety contacted Skydance about a possible deal for Lasseter in December, but the company was unresponsive.

More to come…