Denzel Washington’s ‘Little Things’ Casts John Harlan Kim (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

John Harlan Kim
Warner Bros.’ “The Little Things,” a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington, has cast actor John Harlan Kim.

John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Founder”) is writing and directing the film, which also stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto. “The Little Things” follows a burned-out Kern County, Calif. deputy sheriff named Deke (Washington), who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek), to reel in a wily serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

Kim will portray a rookie cop, while Leto will portray the serial killer on the loose. The film is currently in production.

Kim’s past credits include a starring role in TNT series “The Librarians” as Ezekiel Jones, CW’s “Pandora” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” On the film front, he will appear in upcoming releases “The Code” and “Paper Tiger.”

Washington scored an Oscar nomination for 2017’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” and most recently starred in Sony’s “The Equalizer 2.” Malek, who won last year’s best acting Academy Award for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will appear next in the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” Leto’s next project is “Morbius,” a dark superhero origin story set from Sony’s arsenal of Marvel characters.

Kim is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Buchwald.

