John Hannah Reunites With ‘The Mummy’ Actors for Horror Pic ‘Lair’ (EXCLUSIVE)

John Hannah, Corey Johnson and Oded Fehr will star in “Lair,” billed as a socially conscious horror movie about an LGBT family embroiled in one man’s attempt to prove the existence of the supernatural.

The trio all appeared in the successful franchise “The Mummy,” and their new picture goes into production later this year. Katarina Cas, Julian Kostov, Alexandra Gilbreath and Jen Brister also star. Ditto Films will produce, and Adam Ethan Crow writes and directs.

The film follows self-proclaimed occult expert Dr. Steven Caramore (Johnson), who ekes out a living debunking claims of possession, haunting and anything supernatural for a quick buck. When a friend (Fehr) accused of murder claims he was possessed by a demon, Caramore has to test his own beliefs. Hannah stars as his lawyer.

Caramore litters an apartment with cursed items, outfits it with surveillance equipment and rents the place to an unsuspecting family, setting off a chain of supernatural events. Cas and Brister play a lesbian couple with two kids.

Alonso Varela, whose credits include “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” will be vfx supervisor. Cinematographer Stuart White is also on board. Production gets under way in L.A. in September. Sales are with iuviT Media, which is pre-selling the horror pic at Cannes.