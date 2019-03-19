John David Washington to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Christopher Nolan has tapped “BlacKkKlansman’s” John David Washington to star in his next “event film,” sources tell Variety.

Nolan recently finished the script for the movie and Warner Bros. quickly dated it for July 18, 2020 — a slot the studio often reserves for the director, most recently with “Dunkirk.”

The gig has become one of the more highly coveted in town, even though most of the industry has been kept in the dark about who has been meeting for the role and what the movie is even about.

Although rumors are swirling that the film is a romantic thriller in the vein of 1959’s “North by Northwest,” sources have denied those claims, keeping plot details under lock and key. One insider described the pic as a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.

Nolan is also producing along with his partner Emma Thomas. Production is set to commence later this year.

After breaking out in Dwayne Johnson’s hit HBO series “Ballers,” Washington is coming off a monster year on the film side, starting with his starring gig in “BlacKkKlansman,” which won best adapted screenplay at the Oscars. The role earned him rave reviews, as well as Golden Globe and SAG nominations for best actor. Washington also had strong performances in “The Old Man & the Gun” and “Monsters and Men.”

He is repped by WME.