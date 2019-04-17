×
John Cena Eyed for 'Suicide Squad' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

John Cena
CREDIT: David Buchan/BEI/REX/Shutterstoc

The time may be now for John Cena to join the “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Sources tell Variety that Cena is in talks to board Warner Bros.’ follow-up to “Suicide Squad,” which already stars Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. It’s still unknown who Cena and Elba will be playing. In the pic, the team of supervillains reassembles to stop a major threat.

Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang. Variety first reported that the studio decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by Will Smith in the first film.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

James Gunn is on board to write and direct the movie, which is expected to go into production this fall. The tentpole hits theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

The original “Suicide Squad” — starring Smith, Robbie and Jared Leto — became a massive box office sensation when it hit theaters in 2016, grossing $746.8 million worldwide.

The film will mark Cena’s first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE stars. Cena’s most recent big-screen roles include Universal’s “Blockers,” alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, which ended its theatrical run with $94 million worldwide. He followed that up with the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee,” which also overperformed at the box office.

Cena was recently tapped by fellow WWE alum Dwayne Johnson to star in “The Janson Directive” and is also on board to topline the Paramount Players comedy “Playing With Fire.”

Cena will also voice a character in Universal’s fantasy-adventure “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle” co-starring Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.

He is repped by ICM Partners.

