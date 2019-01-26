John Cena to Star in Jason Bateman’s Action-Comedy for Netflix

Netflix has signed John Cena to an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce.

The project re-teams Bateman with “Game Night” writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. Bateman is producing with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The project centers on a family stuck in an old abandoned movie studio where the sets come to life.

Cena began to expand his career as a top pro wrestler into the movies with Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck” in 2015, followed by “Blockers” and “Bumblebee” last year. He’s also attached to star in Paramount’s family comedy “Playing With Fire,” which begins production next month.

Bateman stars in the Netflix crime show “Ozark” and is up for a SAG Award for actor in a drama series. He has also directed episodes of the show. Bateman made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 comedy “Bad Words,” followed by 2015’s “The Family Fang.” Perez is writing a Carmen Sandiego adaptation for Netflix that will star Gina Rodriguez.

Cena is represented by ICM Partners. Bateman is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management, and Hansen Jacobson. Perez is repped by ICM as well as Hansen Jacobson. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.