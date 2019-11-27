John Boyega Lost the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Script That Landed on eBay

John Boyega has claimed responsibility for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” script ending up for sale on eBay. The actor, who plays Finn in the saga, told “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, “I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed.”

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

“I thought, ‘I’m going to leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it, then move,'” Boyega said.

Then his friends arrived and plans suddenly changed.

“We started partying a little bit and the script just stayed there,” Boyega said. “Then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds. So the person didn’t know the true value. And I actually thought, ‘This is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it! Maybe I’m on to something!”

Strahan replied jokingly, “I’m sure that’s exactly what J.J. had in mind when he gave you that script.”

J.J. Abrams revealed to GMA Monday that a Disney employee found the script on eBay and bought it back before it was sold.

Even though Abrams told GMA host George Stephanopoulos that he wanted to name the culprit, he refrained from doing so and instead allowed Boyega to come forward with the truth. Boyega will reprise his role as Finn in the film that is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 20. With this being the final installation of the nine-film saga, Abrams explained, “With all that security, you have to be careful.”

“That was scary, man,” Boyega told Strahan. “I got calls from every official, even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do!'”