×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Boyega Lost the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Script That Landed on eBay

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

John Boyega has claimed responsibility for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” script ending up for sale on eBay. The actor, who plays Finn in the saga, told “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, “I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed.”

“I thought, ‘I’m going to leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it, then move,'” Boyega said.

Then his friends arrived and plans suddenly changed.

“We started partying a little bit and the script just stayed there,” Boyega said. “Then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds. So the person didn’t know the true value. And I actually thought, ‘This is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it! Maybe I’m on to something!”

Strahan replied jokingly, “I’m sure that’s exactly what J.J. had in mind when he gave you that script.”

Popular on Variety

J.J. Abrams revealed to GMA Monday that a Disney employee found the script on eBay and bought it back before it was sold.

Even though Abrams told GMA host George Stephanopoulos that he wanted to name the culprit, he refrained from doing so and instead allowed Boyega to come forward with the truth. Boyega will reprise his role as Finn in the film that is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 20. With this being the final installation of the nine-film saga, Abrams explained, “With all that security, you have to be careful.”

“That was scary, man,” Boyega told Strahan. “I got calls from every official, even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do!'”

 

More Film

  • 'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere

    John Boyega Lost the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Script That Landed on eBay

    John Boyega has claimed responsibility for the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” script ending up for sale on eBay. The actor, who plays Finn in the saga, told “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, “I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed.” OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker [...]

  • ‘In a Whisper’ and 'Sunless Shadows'

    ‘In a Whisper’ and 'Sunless Shadows' Win Top Awards at IDFA

    Directors Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez Fernández were the winners of the IDFA Award for Best Feature-Length Documentary with “In a Whisper,” a film that focuses on two emigrated Cuban filmmakers reunited by their passion for film, friendship and freedom. The jury, which comprised Claire Simon, Mila Turajlić, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Gaston Kaboré, and Rima Mismar, [...]

  • Amsterdam, 18 november 2017IDFA 2017 International

    Chris Hegedus on Her Partnership With D.A. Pennebaker

    In the doc world, Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker are a legendary filmmaking combo, and their presence has been felt at IDFA since the festival first began. The pair attended regularly over the years, but this year, sadly, only Hegedus was able to make the trip, having bade farewell to her longterm partner just a [...]

  • Docs For Sale's Laurien ten Houten:

    IDFA: Docs For Sale Manager Laurien ten Houten: 'Every Film Has to Get Attention'

    Every year, more than 300 TV buyers, sales agents, distributors and festival scouts descend on Arti et Amicitiae on one of Amsterdam’s busiest thoroughfares to watch a wide selection of documentaries available to the international market. Variety sat down with Docs For Sale manager Laurien ten Houten to discuss the enterprise and what it means [...]

  • 'Love Child' Review: Anguish and Joy

    IDFA Film Review: 'Love Child'

    The tendency to apply the label “narrative film” to non-documentary cinema is a convenience, but also a misnomer: Documentaries can be as narratively driven as any fiction feature, as “Love Child” proves in entirely engrossing fashion. Spanning six years in the lives of two Iranian refugees — and their out-of-wedlock son — as they seek [...]

  • DocLab Explores How We Shape Technology,

    IDFA's DocLab Explores How We Shape Technology, and Technology Shapes Us

    This year’s DocLab opened with a video message from the Commander in Chief of the United States, but not the current one; speaking from his desk at the White House in 1969, President Richard Nixon held forth about the state of the arts and the future of technology. Not that long ago, this would have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad