John Boyega to Produce South African Thriller ‘God is Good’

'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

John Boyega will executive produce South African crime thriller “God Is Good” and oversee the movie’s soundtrack through his recently minted UpperRoom Records label. The project will be produced by former Sony International exec Josephine Rose’s Bandit Country.

Billed as “Prisoners” meets “City of God,” the movie is set in the Cape Flats area and will follow a pastor and detective whose paths cross after an act of brutal violence sets them on a collision course with a heinous gang lieutenant.

Willem Grobler will write and direct. His short films include “Hum” and he has written crime series for South African TV. “God is Good” will be his first feature.

Boyega is currently shooting “Star Wars IX.” He said: “I’m thrilled to be teaming once again with Josephine Rose on such a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power.”

The UpperRoom-curated soundtrack will feature South African artists including urban artist YoungstaCPT who is from the region in which the film is set. Boyega said the “film enables us to work with local talent in South Africa to find those voices and help put them on the international stage.”

The star is also exec producing another film on the Bandit Country slate, “A Spriggan,” which also has Keir Burrows (“Anti Matter”) attached. Rose’s fledgling producer is also working on “Nine Lives,” an adaptation of the Ursula Le Guin novel of the same name and which will star Jonny Lee Miller and Common.

  • Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert, Olympia.

    Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now,’ the First Song From Their Final Album (Listen)

    The Cranberries have released “All Over Now,” the first song from their final album with singer Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away last year. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final [...]

  • Alicia KeysVariety's Power of Women presented

    Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

    Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards, the singer announced this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. “I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Could Launch in India by End of January

    Spotify, which has been gearing up to launch in India for several years, could do so as soon as January 31, sources tell Variety. While industry insiders say the streaming giant has not yet locked down deals for the country with the three major-label groups — Sony, Universal and Warner — it is possible that Spotify [...]

  • pandora

    Pandora Brings Voice Controls to Its Mobile Apps

    Streaming music service Pandora has launched a new voice mode as part of its mobile apps, allowing users to search for songs, podcasts and more with simple voice commands. The new feature is being made available to a small subset of Pandora’s users at launch, with plans to gradually bring it to all of the [...]

  • Future Talks New Album, ‘The Wizrd,’

    Future Talks New Album, ‘The Wizrd,’ and Revealing Documentary

    After a comparatively relaxed 2018 — which saw him releasing just two mixtapes, as opposed to the two albums and mixtape he released the previous year — Future is diving head-first into 2019 with a new album and a documentary about his life and career, both titled “The Wizrd” and due Friday, Jan. 18. Last week, the [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly’s Songs With Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper Being Taken Down From Streaming Services

    Amid reports that multiple artists are seeking to following Lady Gaga by removing their collaborations with R. Kelly from streaming services, Kelly’s collaborations with Celine Dion (“I’m Your Angel,” 1998) and Chance the Rapper “Somewhere in Paradise,” 2015) appear to be in the process of being removed. While Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct [...]

