John Boyega to Star in Netflix Thriller From ‘Green Room’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega is set to star in Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” a thriller from “Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier, Variety has learned.

Similarly to Saulnier’s 2013 crime drama “Green Room,” his upcoming movie will be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.

Saulnier recently teamed with Netflix on “Hold the Dark,” an action-thriller starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard.

Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures will co-produce “Rebel Ridge,” along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino. Macon Blair is executing producing.

Up next, Boyega is reprising his role as Finn in the final chapter of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” due in theaters this December. His other credits include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama “Detroit” and “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

Saulnier previously directed the thrillers “Blue Ruin,” “Murder Party” and “Hold the Dark.”

Boyega is repped by by the Identity Agency Group. Saulnier is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.