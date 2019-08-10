×

Film News Roundup: John Amos Returns for Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’

Dave McNary

John Amos
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, John Amos returns for “Coming 2 America,” Nick Thune and Cleopatra Coleman are cast and “Plácido Domingo Gala” and “Birds Without Feathers” get release dates.

CASTINGS

John Amos is set to reprise his role as Cleo McDowell in Eddie Murphy’s upcoming film “Coming 2 America.”

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris producing for Paramount.

The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Amos portrayed Akeem’s employer and the father of Shari Headley, who played Akeem’s love interest. The comedy was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem sets off again to America.

Kiki Layne is attached to play the daughter of Murphy’s character. Paramount Pictures has set a Dec. 18, 2020, release date.

Amos’ recent television credits include “Ballers” with Dwayne Johnson and “The Ranch” with Ashton Kutcher. Upcoming film credits include “Capture the Flag” with Dick Van Dyke.

Nick Thune and Cleopatra Coleman will star in the romantic comedy “Godfrey” with Ken Mok directing from his own script.

Producers are Mok under his 10X10 Entertainment banner, Project Z Entertainment’s Tim Marlowe and Geneva Wasserman and Goldstar’s Jason Bourque. Jennifer Sanderson, Roy Choi and Helie Lee are executive producing.

Thune portrays a man so traumatized and guilt-ridden by a personal tragedy that he’s dealt with it in a profound way: he’s decided to be anyone but himself. Coleman plays an insightful writer who tries to unravel the mystery of Godfrey while uncovering her own true identity.

Production has started in Vancouver. Coleman, last seen in “Last Man on Earth” and “White Famous,” got her start on the Australian series “Silversun” and will next be seen in Netflix’s “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Thune’s film credits include “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” “Mr. Roosevelt” and “Venom” and he will be starring in the upcoming ABC series “Heart of Life.”

Thune is represented by CAA and 3Arts. Coleman is represented by CAA and Grandview. Mok is represented by ICM Partners.

RELEASE DATES

Fathom Events has set a Sept. 7 release date for “Plácido Domingo Gala,” consisting of performances by Domingo at the Arena di Verona.

Domingo made his debut at the Verona venue in 1969, singing the role of Calaf in Puccini’s “Turandot” and the title role in Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlo.” He is returning 50 years later to perform in a gala event, which will screen in movie theaters nationwide and include three operas with grand baritone parts: Verdi’s “Nabucco,” “Macbeth” and “Simon Boccanegra.”

The event will screen at 12:55 p.m. local time in 500 locations through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network.

Wendy McColm’s dark comedy “Birds Without Feathers” has been set for a theatrical and digital release from Synergetic starting Aug. 14 in New York.

The film will be released in Los Angeles and other cities through September. “Birds Without Feathers,” which will be available on VOD and DVD starting in October, showcases the desperate need for human interaction in an irrational world where six emotionally damaged individuals risk self-respect and shed their disillusionment in a last grasp for happiness.

The film received the George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award at the 2018 Slamdance Film Festival. It stars Cooper Oznowicz, Alexander Stasko, William Gabriel Grier, Lenae Day and Sara Estefanos. Producers were McColm and Brian Robertson.

