Joel McHale, Kerry Bishe to Star in Dark Comedy Thriller ‘Happily’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Happily
Joel McHale and Kerry Bishe will star in “Happily,” a dark comedy thriller from writer-director BenDavid Grabinski.

McHale (“Community,” “Talk Soup”) and Bishe (“The Romanoffs”) star as a, well, happily married couple whose life turns upside down after an unexpected visit from a mysterious stranger (Stephen Root).

The rest of the cast includes Natalie Zea, Paul Scheer, Natalie Morales, Jon Daly, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Shannon Woodward, Charlyne Yi, Breckin Meyer, and Al Madrigal.

Chuckie Duff’s Phoenix-based shop Common Wall Media financed the project. It marks the company’s second feature, having just wrapped on “Teenage Badass” with Madelyn Deutch and James Paxton.

Indy Entertainment’s Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn produced alongside Jack Black and Spencer Berman for Electric Dynamite. The executive producers are Duff, Dave Green, and Kyle Newman. The film was cast by Jenny Jue.

Grabinski wrote the screenplay for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” a feature adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon TV horror franchise. Paramount Pictures will release the film in mid-October.

McHale is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Bishe is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management. Grabinski is also with WME, and Kaplan Perrone Entertainment.

