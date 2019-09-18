‘Queen and Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After she plays the Bonnie to Daniel Kaluuya’s Clyde in Universal’s romantic thriller “Queen and Slim,” actress Jodie Turner-Smith will join Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.”

Turner-Smith will play Karen Greer a possible love interest to Jordan’s character.

As recently announced, Jamie Bell will also co-star as Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA who was a major character in the Clancy universe and helped recruit Kelly into the CIA. Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” filmmaker Stefano Sollima is directing “Without Remorse” from a script by “Sicaro” screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount plans to build a franchise around Jordan’s portrayal of Clark. In addition to “Without Remorse,” the actor will also lead “Rainbow Six” with production scheduled for 2019. The character has appeared in 17 of Clancy’s novels, starting with 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analyst Jack Ryan with the physical elements of missions, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with the novel “Without Remorse,” which tells his backstory on how he came to work for the CIA.

