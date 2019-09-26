×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Killing Eve’ Star Jodie Comer Eyes Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jodie Comer, the “Killing Eve” actress who took home a best drama actress Emmy for her role in the series on Sunday, is in talks for Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” sources tell Variety.

Comer will star alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the revenge drama from Disney-Fox. “The Last Duel” is set in 14th century France and follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife (portrayed by Comer). No one will believe the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

The film has not yet been greenlit, however, and the studio is still deciding how to move forward. Sources have indicated that Comer’s casting is a sure thing should the film get the go-ahead. If it’s approved, “The Last Duel” is expected to go into production in early 2020.

Nicole Holofcener (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Enough Said”) is co-writing the script with Damon and Affleck. The duo will also produce along with Scott and his filmmaking partner Kevin Walsh. Drew Vinton is also producing for Pearl Street Films, and Madison Ainsley will executive produce.

Comer has become one of the more sought after leading ladies in town following her breakout role as the female assassin Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.” Comer beat out a slew of actresses, including her co-star Sandra Oh, for the best actress in a drama series award at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Before jumping into “The Last Duel,” Comer is expected to shoot Season 3 of “Killing Eve,” which starts production next week.

Comer will also appear in the upcoming Disney-Fox comedy “Free Guy” opposite Ryan Reynolds, marking one of the first big roles she landed after the first season of “Killing Eve.” “Free Guy” is expected to bow next year.

She is repped by WME.

More Film

  • Jennifer Aniston, Greg Berlanti

    Jennifer Aniston, Greg Berlanti Tapped for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honors

    Jennifer Aniston and Greg Berlanti will be honored at SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s fourth annual Patron of the Artists Awards. The duo will be feted on Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Berlanti will receive a Patron of the Artists Award for creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor

    Endeavor Lowers IPO Price Range to $26-$27, Reduces Volume of Shares for Sale

    Endeavor Group Holdings has lowered the target price range for its IPO and reduced the number of shares that will be available for sale to the public as of Friday. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Endeavor said its target IPO price would fall between $26 and $27 a share, down from $30 [...]

  • Laura Dern - Variety's Actors on

    Laura Dern, Glen Basner Selected for Gotham Awards Honors

    The Independent Filmmaker Project has selected Laura Dern for its actress tribute and FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner for the industry tribute at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards. The ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. “From her early roles in ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ to [...]

  • Jodie Comer Variety Emmy Cover Story

    'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer Eyes Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jodie Comer, the “Killing Eve” actress who took home a best drama actress Emmy for her role in the series on Sunday, is in talks for Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” sources tell Variety. Comer will star alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the revenge drama from Disney-Fox. “The Last Duel” is set in [...]

  • Donald-Sutterland

    Donald Sutherland Slams Climate Inaction: 'The Attitude At The UN Is Bullshit'

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  While Donald Sutherland has never shied from speaking his mind, events of recent days have lent his voice an extra tremble of urgency. “The attitude at the U.N. is bullshit,” said the Canadian actor, echoing the frustrations of climate activist Greta Thunberg that world leaders are not reacting with sufficient gravity to [...]

  • BONFIRE AT DAWN

    San Sebastian New Director Koichi Doi Talks ‘Bonfire at Dawn’

    To a Western world that has in recent decades embraced the dogma of naturalism in acting, the acting methods and oral traditions that span centuries of Japanese history may seem foreign. It’s a craft that has been refined through generations of artists passing their legacy from father to son. This is the case for Motonari [...]

  • Valeria Bruni Tedeschi poses for photographers

    Valeria Bruni Tedeschi to Star in New Adaptation of 'The Time of Indifference' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Valeria Bruni Tedeschi has been cast as a morally and economically bankrupt matron in Italian director Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli’s movie adaptation of “The Time of Indifference,” author Alberto Moravia’s scathing critique of the Fascist-era bourgeoisie. Seràgnoli, a young helmer known for “Last Summer” and “Likemeback” – which bowed at the Rome and Locarno fests, respectively [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad