×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joaquin Phoenix Credits River Phoenix For Acting Career in Emotional Speech (Watch)

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joaquin Phoenix has three Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations (and one win) and a lead role in another film that’s already getting Oscar buzz, but in an emotional speech Monday night, the “Joker” actor made it clear that none of it would have been possible without his late brother River Phoenix.

“When I was 15 or 16 my brother River [Phoenix] came home from work and he had a VHS copy of a movie called ‘Raging Bull’ and he sat me down and made me watch it. And the next day he woke me up, and he made me watch it again. And he said, ‘You’re going to start acting again, this is what you’re going to do,’” Phoenix said at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala. “He didn’t ask me, he told me. And I am indebted to him for that because acting has given me such an incredible life.”

Phoenix was one of two actors presented with the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, following an introduction from fellow actor Willem Dafoe — which Phoenix also interrupted with a surprise appearance.

Related

“You tell me if any of this is bullsh—” Dafoe said to Phoenix, before continuing his speech with a particularly pertinent message: “The point is he’s always surprising us, and himself.”

Phoenix’s own speech was much more emotional, detailing a number of people who he credited with helping him become the actor he is today.

“I feel overwhelmed with emotion, because I’m just thinking about all the people that had such a profound influence on me,” Phoenix said. “When I was watching those clips, I thought about my family. My sisters Rain and Liberty and Summer, who are still my bests friends.”

He also thanked his father, praising him for instilling a strong work ethic within himself — although “Joker” director Todd Phillips might disagree, he added — and his mother for being “a constant source of inspiration.” “Everything I do is for her,” he said.

Phoenix closed his speech in what appeared to be a reference to his current significant other Rooney Mara, who starred in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and who was also in attendance for the evening.

“One last thing — somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” Phoenix concluded “I love you. Thank you.”

Meg Zukin contributed to this report.

More Film

  • Joaquin Phoenix, TIFF Tribute Actor Award

    Joaquin Phoenix Credits River Phoenix For Acting Career in Emotional Speech (Watch)

    Joaquin Phoenix has three Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations (and one win) and a lead role in another film that’s already getting Oscar buzz, but in an emotional speech Monday night, the “Joker” actor made it clear that none of it would have been possible without his late brother River Phoenix. “When I [...]

  • Adam-Sandler-The-Weeknd

    How the Weeknd Came to Play Himself in the Safdie Brothers' Berserk 'Uncut Gems'

    Much was made of the fact that Abel Tesfave’s name showed up in the cast list for “Uncut Gems,” the latest film from the brother director team Josh and Benny Safdie. As it’s turned out now that the crime drama is premiering — and triumphing — on the festival circuit, “Gems” has Tesfave playing the [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Won't Meet Robert

    Todd Phillips Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Won't Meet Robert Pattinson's Batman

    “Joker” director Todd Phillips isn’t optimistic when it comes to a future meeting between Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s recently announced Batman “No, definitely not,” he told Variety when asked if the pair would appear in a future film together. Although that doesn’t mean “Joker” will be the last film to feature the DC [...]

  • Ordinary Love

    Toronto Film Review: 'Ordinary Love'

    Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn’s intimate drama “Ordinary Love” loves to show health-conscious husband and wife Tom (Liam Neeson) and Joan (and Lesley Manville) on their evening stroll, a contented retired couple walking the same path alongside a rather un-scenic, busy street. Until five minutes in, when Joan finds a lump in her breast [...]

  • NFLMA

    NFMLA & AMPAS Partner for InFocus Latinx Film Festival

    NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Festival on Sept. 14 at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. The event gives the opportunity for emerging Latinx filmmakers from around the world to screen their films and network with industry luminaries. This [...]

  • The Elder One

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Elder One'

    Actor-turned-writer-director Geetu Mohandas’ second feature, “The Elder One,” is a considerably busier enterprise than her first, 2014’s well-received road drama “Liar’s Dice.” Where that essentially two-character piece was linear, low-key and leisurely, this follow-up tells a more complicated tale involving flashbacks and hidden identities that is unnecessarily confused by a too-frenetic editorial approach. A less [...]

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Screenwriter on Novel

    'It: Chapter Two' Screenwriter Reveals What Changed From Novel to Screen (and Why)

    The work of Stephen King has a long history of making its way to the big screen with wildly different results. Some land Academy Awards (“Misery”) or become classics (“The Shawshank Redemption”) while others disappear into the film ether (“The Mangler,” “Sleepwalkers,” “Thinner,” “Hearts in Atlantis,” “Graveyard Shift” … you get the idea.) But when [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad