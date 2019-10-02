×

Joaquin Phoenix Cusses Out Crew Member on ‘Joker’ Set in ‘Kimmel’s’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joaquin Phoenix joined host Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night to discuss the actor’s upcoming turn in “Joker,” but Phoenix appeared to get a bit more than he bargained for after Kimmel aired some apparent behind-the scenes footage from the set of the film.

In the clip, Phoenix can be heard complaining about a cinematographer named Larry for whispering on set and calling him Cher: “The constant whispering, just shut the [ bleep ] up dude. I’m trying to like find something real. [ bleep ] dude. [ bleep ]. Sorry, [ bleep ]. It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal. Yeah, it kinda is. [ bleep ]. I know you started the [ bleep ] Cher thing, Larry. [ bleep ] making fun of me. Like I’m a [ bleep ] diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a [ bleep ] insult? [ bleep ] I can’t do this, man.” It’s unclear if Phoenix’s reaction is real or if it’s some form of late night performance art, reminiscent of his 2009 interview with David Letterman — a spoof that was used as part of his lead up to the documentary “I’m Still Here.”

However, Phoenix did appear visibly embarrassed by the clip, telling Kimmel, “Look, sometimes, sometimes movies get intense, because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something. So you can feel intense, but um, that was supposed to be private” before going on to apologize for his words.

Earlier in the show, Phoenix also shared his family’s reaction to the film after they attended one of its premieres with him. After watching, Phoenix said his sisters engaged in a heated discussion, the most they’ve ever talked about one of his projects — and the only one they’ve seen, he added with laugh.

“The Joker” made headlines recently after it restricted print and broadcast journalists’ access to the film’s red carpet premiere. Additionally, the families of the 2012 Aurora shooting signed a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff also expressing concerns about the film’s release. Although the families ultimately refrained from calling for “Joker” to be pulled from release, they did say the movie’s “sympathetic origin story… gave us pause.”

Phoenix was joined on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by fellow guests Elizabeth Olsen and Fred Willard and musical act Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

More Film

  • Oliver Sacks Documentary

    New York Film Review: 'Oliver Sacks: His Own Life'

    The title of the new documentary “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” bounces off the title of the essay that Sacks published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2015 (“My Own Life”), days after he’d received a diagnosis of terminal cancer. (He died on Aug. 30, 2015.) It‘s a deceptively plain title. For Sacks, [...]

  • Busan Film Festival

    Busan Festival to Cancel Opening Eve Event as Typhoon Hits City

    Busan International Film Festival, South Korea’s largest film festival, has cancelled its opening eve event due to typhoon MITAG. “We inform that the opening eve event that was set to take place Wednesday (Oct. 2) 6 p.m. has been cancelled, as an advanced special typhoon statement has been issued due to the effect of typhoon [...]

  • Motel Acacia to debut in Tokyo

    Watch: Bradley Liew Terrorizes Immigrants Checking in to ’Motel Acacia’

    In an idyllic snowy forest, somewhere in the U.S. maybe, there is a place of refuge for travelers. But the hotel is far from what it seems to be. Rather, it turns out to be a place of terror for immigrants. In the hands of Malaysian director, Bradley Liew (”Singing in Graveyards”) the topical tale [...]

  • William-Moseley-Johanna-Braddy

    Film News Roundup: William Moseley, Johanna Braddy Starring in 'Pencil Town'

    In today’s film news roundup, William Moseley and Johanna Braddy get starring roles, Gravitas buys Malcolm Gladwell’s driverless car documentary, “The Fiddling Horse” gets a prize and “No Safe Spaces” gets a release.  CASTINGS William Moseley (“The Royals”) and Johanna Braddy (“Unreal”) are starring in the inspirational drama “Pencil Town,” which has just wrapped shooting [...]

  • Timothée Chalamet'The King' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Timothée Chalamet on His 'Anxiety-Inducing' Bowl Cut for 'The King'

    Timothée Chalamet looks like he was born to wear a bowl cut, but “The King” star wasn’t always on board for the choppy hairdo. “At first it was anxiety-inducing, but then it was like nah this has to be done,” Chalamet told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at Tuesday’s red carpet premiere of “The King.” “Or else [...]

  • Wet Season Singapore Film

    Anthony Chen's 'Wet Season' to Open Singapore Film Festival

    Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” has been set as the opening title of the 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival. The Singapore-set title will play at the Capitol Theater on Nov 21. Having previously competed in Cannes with his 2007 short film “Grandma,” London-based Chen became Singapore’s most talked about director when he won [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad