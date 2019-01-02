×

Joanna Lumley to Return as BAFTA Awards Ceremony Host

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (10015030af)Joanna Lumley.'20 Years Of The Black Eyed Peas' TV Show UK - Dec 201820 Years Of The Black Eyed Peas, is a British ITV 1-hour spectacular tribute, hosted by their friend, Joanna Lumley, which is both a music special and portrait of one of the biggest groups in the world.
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

“Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley has been tapped to host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Lumley will reprise her emcee role at the Feb. 10 gala in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“We’re thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s director of awards, said in a statement released Wednesday. “She was fantastic and we’re looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm.”

The BAFTAs are the world’s highest-profile acting awards after the Oscars. Nominees will be announced Jan. 9, except for those in the coveted “rising star” category, who will be unveiled Thursday.

Lumley is best-known for her performance as boozy, foul-mouthed Patsy Stone in the comedy series “Absolutely Fabulous.” She has also presented travel shows on British TV that have whisked her to Graceland in the U.S., to India and on a trans-Siberian journey from Hong Kong to Moscow.

Last year, Lumley received a BAFTA fellowship – the British academy’s highest honor – a few months after hosting her first Film Awards ceremony, taking over as emcee from the long-serving Stephen Fry. Her pre-recorded opening skit and the live monologue that followed had the audience, and millions of British viewers, in stitches.

“The exceedingly charming Hugh Grant is in the building, fresh from his scene-stealing performance in ‘Paddington 2,'” Lumley said during her monologue. “Quite how Hugh managed to portray a vain and egocentric actor is beyond me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Film

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Joanna Lumley to Return as BAFTA Awards Ceremony Host

    “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley has been tapped to host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony for the second consecutive year. Lumley will reprise her emcee role at the Feb. 10 gala in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. “We’re thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s [...]

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    Spain’s Box Office Holds in 2018

    MADRID  — In what looks like a transition year to a more robust 2019, Spain’s box office broadly held last year, edging down just 1.9% in cinema theater gross and 2.0% in admissions, according to a ComScore report, published Wednesday. In all, Spain’s B.O. gross came in at €585.7 million ($673.1 million), while cinema tickets [...]

  • China Box Office Growth Slows in

    China Box Office Growth Slows to 9% in 2018, Hits $8.9 Billion

    China’s total box office revenue grew 9% in 2018 to $8.87 billion (RMB60.98 billion). But the rate of expansion was slower rate than the year before, when it rose 13.5%, state media and government reports said. Nevertheless, the country met its government-set 2018 box office target of RMB60 billion yuan in ticket sales on December [...]

  • Along With the Gods

    Hong Kong Box Office Rises by 6% in 2018

    Theatrical box office in Hong Kong grew by nearly 6% in 2018. Gross takings hit HK$1.96 billion, compared with HK$1.85 billion in 2017, in local currency terms, according to data from Hong Kong Box Office Ltd. As the Hong Kong dollar is closely pegged to the American currency, most of that gain can be translated [...]

  • 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' Wins

    Chinese Art Movie 'Long Day's Journey' Enjoys Big Opening Amid Growing Backlash

    Director Bi Gan’s dreamy pseudo-noir “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” defied the odds stacked against arthouse fare at the Chinese box office to take in a whopping $37.9 million on its opening day Monday. That total beat even superhero blockbuster “Venom” in both pre-sales and first-day mainland box-office tallies. But the film is unlikely to [...]

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    The 10 Best Netflix Films of 2018

    How much difference a year makes! Early last December, around the time critics’ groups do their annual awards voting, if you’d asked me to make a list of the 10 best Netflix original films of 2017, I could’ve named two contenders — Sundance winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and Noah [...]

  • Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish at the Hollywood

    Tiffany Haddish Bombs on New Year's Eve, Fans Walk Out of Comedy Show

    Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget. While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show. “This is going to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad