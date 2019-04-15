Joan Collins Posts Video of Aftermath of ‘Terrifying’ Fire at Her London Home

Joan Collins has posted a video of the damage wrought by a fire at her London apartment and paid tribute to her husband, Percy, and the emergency services who responded to the incident. Collins was left needing treatment for smoke inhalation after the blaze at her apartment in the upmarket London district of Belgravia.

The fire took place on Saturday, and about 10 firefighters tackled it. Collins has taken to social media to talk about it, posting a video of the damage titled “The remains of the day…” The short video showed taped-up windows and the extensively charred interior of the apartment.

In a later post, she thanked family and friends for their support and, accompanying a picture of herself and her daughter Tara, said “a walk in the park to clear the smoke away with my lovely daughter.”

She hailed her husband Percy as a hero, saying he had tackled the fire before the London Fire Brigade showed up. The actress, whose life story is being adapted for TV, went on to thank all the emergency services for their assistance, including the “ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me.”