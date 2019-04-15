×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joan Collins Posts Video of Aftermath of ‘Terrifying’ Fire at Her London Home

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SPT

Joan Collins has posted a video of the damage wrought by a fire at her London apartment and paid tribute to her husband, Percy, and the emergency services who responded to the incident. Collins was left needing treatment for smoke inhalation after the blaze at her apartment in the upmarket London district of Belgravia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The remains of the day…see my recent #tweet Thank you @londonfirebrigade #shafetsbury !! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe) on

The fire took place on Saturday, and about 10 firefighters tackled it. Collins has taken to social media to talk about it, posting a video of the damage titled “The remains of the day…” The short video showed taped-up windows and the extensively charred interior of the apartment.

In a later post, she thanked family and friends for their support and, accompanying a picture of herself and her daughter Tara, said “a walk in the park to clear the smoke away with my lovely daughter.”

She hailed her husband Percy as a hero, saying he had tackled the fire before the London Fire Brigade showed up. The actress, whose life story is being adapted for TV, went on to thank all the emergency services for their assistance, including the “ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Joan Collins Posts Video of Aftermath

    Joan Collins Posts Video of Aftermath of 'Terrifying' Fire at Her London Home

    Joan Collins has posted a video of the damage wrought by a fire at her London apartment and paid tribute to her husband, Percy, and the emergency services who responded to the incident. Collins was left needing treatment for smoke inhalation after the blaze at her apartment in the upmarket London district of Belgravia.   [...]

  • Spain the Latest to Sign on

    Spain the Latest to Sign on for ‘Temptation Island’ Format (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spain’s largest broadcaster has greenlit a local version of “Temptation Island.” Mediaset Espana will air the first Spanish remake of the well-traveled format. Banijay Rights distributes the finished show and the format. One of Banijay’s stable of production banners, Cuarzo TV, did the Spanish deal and will make the local version. Cuarzo’s Juan Ramón Gonzalo [...]

  • Game of Thrones Premiere

    'Game of Thrones': The Most Surprising Moments of the Season 8 Premiere

    You can’t spell “Game of Thrones” without the letters O-M-G. HBO’s beloved series, which returned Sunday night for its eighth and final season (in case you hadn’t heard), has produced some of TV’s most shocking moments this past decade, from the infamous Red Wedding scene to Cersei blowing up the Sept Of Baelor to Jon [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8Kit Harington,

    TV Review: 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones.” The final season of “Game of Thrones” began with an episode that does much of the table-setting to which fans have become accustomed — “Thrones,” more than most shows, tends to dole out its big moments deeper into [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Prepping for Film-TV Contract Negotiations

    Leaders of SAG-AFTRA have launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering feature film and primetime television. The union’s national board, meeting this weekend in Los Angeles, approved the establishment of the wages and working conditions committee, and appointed President Gabrielle Carteris as chair — a post [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere

    'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Premiere Airs Early on DirecTV Now

    The Internet is in a bit of a whirl after the highly anticipated final season premiere of “Game of Thrones” reportedly aired several hours early on DirecTV. According to posts on Twitter, the first episode of season 8 became available to stream some four hours ahead of schedule — it was due to land on [...]

  • Tiger Woods of the US celebrates

    CBS Sports Chief on Tiger Woods' Masters Win: 'You Live for Moments Like This'

    Tiger Woods’ impressive comeback victory on Sunday at the Masters golf tournament was surely a gift for CBS Sports. Despite his lack of major wins in recent years, Woods’ remains the biggest draw in golf when it comes to TV ratings. CBS Sports chief Sean McManus said the combination of his underdog status and the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad