‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’ Star Jimmie Fails Signs With CAA

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Jimmie Fails, co-writer and star of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” has signed with CAA for representation.

The drama, inspired by Fails’ own life, had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. In his review for Variety, chief film critic Peter Debruge described the film as “a gorgeous and touchingly idealistic movie centered on a young man who refuses to give up on the dream of one day moving back into his childhood home.” He wrote, “Joe Talbot’s moody debut, inspired by best friend Jimmie Fails’ obsession with his childhood home, shows promise, despite its thin premise.”

Joe Talbot directed the movie, which was Fails’ feature debut. Jonathan Majors also stars in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” produced by Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner’s Plan B Entertainment.

A24 will release “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” on June 14.

Fails, who was not previously represented by an agency prior to Sundance, continues to be managed by Anonymous Content.

