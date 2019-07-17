Jimmi Simpson Joins Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Unhinged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jimmi Simpson will play a key role in “Unhinged,” Variety has learned.

He joins an impressive cast that includes Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. Solstice Studios is producing the psychological thriller, which is currently filming in New Orleans.

“Unhinged” centers on a woman named Rachel (Pistorius), who leans on her horn at the wrong time, with the wrong driver (Crowe). According to the logline, “‘Road rage’ doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows.”

Simpson is best known for his work on “House of Cards” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as well as for his Emmy Award nominated turn on “Westworld.” He is currently starring opposite Sir Ben Kingsley and Jacki Weaver in “Perpetual Grace, LTD” and recently finished production on Tate Taylor’s “Breaking News in Yuba County” alongside Allison Janney, Regina Hall, and Mila Kunis. Earlier this summer he completed production on Tiller Russell’s “Silk Road” opposite Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson. Simpson is a BAFTA nominee and a three-time SAG nominee.

“Unhinged” is directed by Derrick Borte (“American Dreamer”), written by Carl Ellsworth (“Disturbia”) and produced by Lisa Ellzey (“Warrior”). Solstice is targeting a third quarter 2020 wide U.S. theatrical release.

Solstice Studios launched in October 2018 with a goal of producing three to five movies per year with budgets between $20 million to $80 million. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another two to three films per year for wide US distribution. Solstice’s leadership includes Mark Gill, the former president of Warner Independent Pictures and Millennium Films, as well as the producer of “Hitman’s Bodyguard” and the “Olympus Has Fallen” series. Production heads are Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”) and Guy Botham (founder of Vitality VFX). The marketing and strategy head is Vincent Bruzzese, formerly at STX, OTX, and Marketcast. All four are listed as founders.

Simpson is represented by is repped by Brian DePersia (WME) and Kim Callahan (Industry Entertainment).