Jim Jarmusch’s Bill Murray Zombie Movie to Hit Theaters in June

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Bill Murray
CREDIT: Paul Buck/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie “The Dead Don’t Die,” starring Bill Murray, will open on June 14.

Focus Features’ “The Dead Don’t Die” also stars Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, and Tom Waits.

The movie is written and directed by Jarmusch. Producers are Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. Focus has noted that it’s the third Jarmusch film that it’s handled following 2005’s “Broken Flowers” and 2009’s “The Limits of Control.”

Plot details have not been disclosed. On-set photos showed Murray as a police officer alongside colleagues portrayed by Driver and Sevigny. Images also showed Gomez and a bloody Austin Butler.

Jarmusch and Murray previously worked together on 2003’s “Coffee and Cigarettes” and 2005’s “Broken Flowers.” Driver starred in Jarmusch’s most recent film, “Paterson.” It’s the first Jarmusch film for Gomez, who starred in Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.”

Jarmusch previously portrayed the world of the undead in 2013’s “Only Lovers Left Alive,” toplined by Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi, and John Hurt. The movie was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Jarmusch’s other credits include “Stranger Than Paradise,” “Down by Law,” “Mystery Train,” “Dead Man,” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.”

