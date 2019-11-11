×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jim Gianopulos Confirmed to Run Paramount Following Viacom, CBS Merger

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Gianopulos'Downsizing' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Gianopulos will continue to oversee film operations following Viacom’s merger with CBS, the companies confirmed on Monday. The move was expected and comes as the media marriage is being wrapped up.

Gianopulos’ title will be chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. His mandate will continue to be calling the shots at Paramount Animation, Paramount Features, Paramount Players and Paramount TV. He joined the company in 2017 after decades at 20th Century Fox, where he climbed the ranks to eventually become its studio chief. Gianopulos is known for having strong relationships with the creative community and a deep understanding of the international marketplace.

In Paramount, he inherited a studio in disarray. His predecessor, Brad Grey, had overseen a series of financial failures and the company was faulted for having few major franchises in its arsenal. Gianopulos’ tenure has been mixed. The studio had a hit last summer with the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and its “Mission: Impossible” series continues to be a reliable profit-generator, but recent films such as “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Gemini Man” have been box office losers. However, Gianopulos was handpicked by Shari Redstone, who will become chairman of the combined company, and has her support as he tries to reinvigorate the studio.

The combined company will be known as ViacomCBS. Over the weekend, the company’s announced a series of leadership appointments. CBS chief creative officer David Nevins added oversight of Viacom-owned BET Networks, while MTV/VH1 chief Chris McCarthy took over Comedy Central, Paramount Network and other channels. As part of that shakeup, Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman and Viacom media networks COO Sarah Levy exited the company.

In addition, head of Nickelodeon Brian Robbins is becoming president, kids and family entertainment at ViacomCBS. The Viacom-CBS union is expected to close as soon as early December. The new entity will be led by current Viacom chief Bob Bakish.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jim Gianopulos'Downsizing' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Jim Gianopulos Confirmed to Run Paramount Following Viacom, CBS Merger

    Jim Gianopulos will continue to oversee film operations following Viacom’s merger with CBS, the companies confirmed on Monday. The move was expected and comes as the media marriage is being wrapped up. Gianopulos’ title will be chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures. His mandate will continue to be calling the shots at Paramount Animation, Paramount [...]

  • Netflix Is Co-Producing Dutch War Movie

    Netflix Boards Its First Dutch Film, War Movie ‘The Battle of the Scheldt’

    Netflix continues to push into local content, producing its first Dutch film, war drama “The Battle of the Scheldt,” in partnership with local broadcasters and other backers. Alain de Levita is producing the Dutch-Belgian picture through his Levitate Film banner. It will be in movie theaters in the Netherlands in November 2020, and on Netflix [...]

  • Dick Best (Ed Skrein) and Ann

    China Box Office: 'Midway' Shot Down by Local Drama 'Better Days'

    Roland Emmerich’s big-budget World War II film “Midway” was no match for local drama “Better Days” at China’s box office, bringing in $3 million less than the top-earning Chinese title, which is already in its third weekend in theaters. One of the more expensive independent films ever made on a budget of $98 million, the [...]

  • Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English

    Kristin Scott Thomas to Receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

    Kristin Scott Thomas will be honored at this year’s British Independent Film Awards with the Richard Harris Award for her contribution to British film. Thomas will join a celebrated list of former honorees including Judi Dench in 2018, and Daniel Day-Lewis, Emma Thompson and Chiwetel Ejiiofor in years past. Thomas’ film work includes “Four Weddings [...]

  • A Beloved Wife

    Tokyo Film Review: 'A Beloved Wife'

    We’ve all seen couples like Gota and Chika Yanagida — some of us may even be in one. In writer-director Shin Adachi’s “A Beloved Wife,” the Yanagidas bicker constantly, turning their near-constant state of marital conflict into a kind of public performance, sucking friends and strangers alike into the typhoon of their discomfort. Are they [...]

  • Malta Looks to Change the Game

    Malta Looks to Change the Game With 40% Tax Rebate and New Stages

    The Mediterranean island nation of Malta has long been attracting international film and TV productions mainly for tales with either a strong marine or biblical element, and often for limited portions of the overall shoot. Now Malta is trying to make a quantum leap to lure a wider scope of productions for longer stays. And [...]

  • China's Joy Pictures Turn Towards Sale,

    China's Joy Pictures Turn Towards Sale and Production of Animation

    China’s Joy Pictures — previously a buyer, marketer and distributor best known for bringing “La La Land” to China — is now turning towards the production and sale of animation, and is at AFM for the first time this year as a seller. So far a hot title has been one of Joy’s few live-action [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad