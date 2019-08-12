Jim Gianopulos Signs New Multi-Year Deal as Paramount Chief Ahead of CBS-Viacom Merger

Viacom has signed Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos to a new, multi-year contract, individuals familiar with the talks told Variety. The development comes as Viacom is expected to recombine with CBS in a deal believed to be announced after market close on Monday.

The media giant has also extended the contract of Paramount’s current production president Elizabeth Raposo. The studio’s staff is currently being informed of the extensions.

Gianopulos has been at the helm of the studio since 2017, when he replaced the late Brad Grey. In his tenure, Gianopulos has moved to stabilize the legendary studio and increase production volume. Notable hits under his watch include John Krasinki’s “A Quiet Place,” continued success of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise with Skydance, and the recent Elton John biopic “Rocket Man.”

More to come …