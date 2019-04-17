×
Jim Gallagher Joins Warner Bros. as EVP of Marketing, Animation and Family

Jim Gallagher Warner Bros
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jim Gallagher

Former head of DreamWorks Animation theatrical marketing Jim Gallagher has joined Warner Bros. Pictures in a newly created role as executive vice president of marketing, animation and family, announced today by Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Gallagher will develop innovative and strategic global campaigns for the company’s slate of animated and hybrid-animation family films. He will report directly to Rich.

“Jim is a highly regarded animation and family marketing executive who’s incredibly creative and has an enviable track record,” said Rich. “As we expand our activities in this space, we’ll look to his experience and recognized expertise to help us reach the broadest audiences for these films with strategic, globally relevant marketing campaigns. I’m excited for Jim to join us, and I know he will be an incredible addition to our Warner Bros. team.”

At DreamWorks, Gallagher most recently oversaw the marketing for “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which grossed more than $500 million worldwide. His other campaign credits include “The Boss Baby,” “Trolls” and “Home.” For 14 years, he worked at the Walt Disney Company and served as president of marketing from 2006-2010, responsible for marketing all the films by Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Touchstone Pictures.

