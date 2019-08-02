×

Jim Carrey Responds to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Backlash and Character Redesign

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jim Carrey has finally responded to criticism surrounding his forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, the opening of which was pushed back three months after fans mocked the design of the title character.

“Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want it,'” the actor, who plays Sonic’s nemesis Doctor Robotnik, said during Showtime’s Friday TCA session, appearing for his series “Kidding.”

The backlash came after the first trailer for the Paramount adaptation was released, which features the popular Sega video game character Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz. Fans swiftly took to social media to criticize the titular character’s design, which included human teeth and enlarged calf muscles that some found jarring.

The backlash led Paramount to delay its release until Feb. 14, 2020. Director Jim Fowler tweeted in March the studio’s plan to redesign the beloved character. “Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” he wrote.

However, Carrey noted that he doesn’t know how to feel about the audience having a part in the redesign, acknowledging that “fans [have a] sense of ownership” over the character.” “We’ll have to see what that entails,” he said. However, he went on to say he isn’t very concerned about the backlash and subsequent release push-back. “It’s gonna happen how it happens. It’s either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

According to executive producer Tim Miller, the decision to redesign Sonic was an important one. “Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff.  When the s— hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f—ed up,’” Miller told Variety last month. “He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there.”

Miller went on, “This is a franchise, and it has to be great.”

More Film

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Heading for $57 Million Opening Weekend

    Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are showing solid drawing power as “Hobbs & Shaw” heads for about $57 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. That’s slightly below forecasts, which had been in the $60 million range for the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious universe, which has generated [...]

  • Jim Carrey Sonic

    Jim Carrey Responds to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Backlash and Character Redesign

    Jim Carrey has finally responded to criticism surrounding his forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, the opening of which was pushed back three months after fans mocked the design of the title character. “Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews. Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the [...]

  • Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

  • Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka

    Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka to Leave Streamer

    Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions, is to leave the streaming giant Friday, Variety has confirmed. Her acquisitions included films that brought the company early awards recognition, such Houda Benyamina’s “Divines,” a Cannes Camera d’Or winner and Golden Globes nominee, and Ildiko Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” a Golden Bear winner [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green's Aerial Work Led to Gigs on Clint Eastwood Movies

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green is proof that nice guys sometimes finish first — even in Hollywood. Born in 1939, the San Francisco native traveled a long-rising arc in his career, which includes distinguished stints shooting aerial sequences for documentaries and some of the most iconic films of the 1960s, eventually becoming director of photography on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad