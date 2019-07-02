Jillian Bell Joins ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

Jillian Bell is joining “Bill & Ted Face the Music” as a therapist to the families of the title characters.

Keanu Reeves will again portray Ted “Theodore” Logan, and Alex Winter will reprise his role as Bill S. Preston, Esq. Other cast members include Scott Mescudi – best known by his stage name Kid Cudi – William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. have signed on to reprise their original roles for “Bill & Ted Face the Music” with “SNL” star Beck Bennett also joining the cast. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will follow up 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) will direct from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf (“Limitless”) will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh executive producing alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli. Orion will debut the movie in the U.S. through the United Artists Releasing banner on Aug. 21, 2020.

Bell can next be seen in the upcoming “Brittany Runs A Marathon,” which she also executive produced. The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Amazon.

Bell is also voicing a character opposite Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph in Fox’s animated series “Bless the Harts.” Additionally, she is the star and co-creator of the Comedy Central series “Idiotsitter.”