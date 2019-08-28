×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jill Soloway to Direct Julianne Moore in ‘Mothertrucker’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jill Soloway attends the Amazon Visionary Voices panel at the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif2019 Winter TCA - Amazon, Pasadena, USA - 13 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jill Soloway will direct and adapt the upcoming memoir “Mothertrucker” for Makeready. The film unites the “Transparent” creator with Julianne Moore, who will take the showy starring role.

The deal was inked two years before “Mothertrucker” hits store shelves. The book by Amy Butcher chronicles her friendship with Joy Mothertrucker (Moore), an Instagram celebrity and female ice road trucker. Focus Features will release the movie — its parent company, Universal, has a first-look deal with Makeready.

Soloway will also produce the project alongside Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Moore will be a producer as well with Bart Freundlich executive producing through their Fortysixty Productions. Makeready head of film, Pam Abdy, and executive Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

“I’m honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” said Soloway in a statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Pam Abdy, Brad Weston, Natalie Williams and Bart Freundlich and to bring Julianne Moore’s remarkable talent to the screen in the role of ‘Joy’.”

Related

Earlier this year, Soloway made headlines by replacing Bryan Singer as the director of “Red Sonja.” Singer is the subject of multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. In September, Amazon will release the fifth and final season of “Transparent.”

Moore recently appeared in the arthouse hit “Gloria Bell.” She next appears in “The Woman in the Window,” an upcoming adaptation of A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, and is set to play Gloria Steinem in Julie Taymor’s “The Glorias.”

Soloway and Sperling are represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Werthmeier Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Moore is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Butcher is represented by UTA and Samantha Shea at Georges Borchardt, Inc. “Mothertrucker” will be published by published by Little A, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, in early 2022.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Angel Has Fallen

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' to Lead Quiet Labor Day Weekend

    Summer moviegoing season looks to end on a soft note. Labor Day should bring another quiet weekend for the film industry, closing out an August that lacked some much needed luster. With a shortage of high-profile releases, last weekend’s champ “Angel Has Fallen” is likely to remain victorious on domestic box office charts. The third [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    WGA Candidate William Schmidt Accuses Guild Leaders of Bringing 'Chaos' to Industry

    William Schmidt, who’s challenging incumbent WGA West president David Goodman in the upcoming election, has accused guild leadership of bringing chaos to the industry. Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” has campaigned for the past two months in opposition to Goodman’s directive for members to fire their agents if they had not signed [...]

  • Jill Soloway attends the Amazon Visionary

    Jill Soloway to Direct Julianne Moore in 'Mothertrucker'

    Jill Soloway will direct and adapt the upcoming memoir “Mothertrucker” for Makeready. The film unites the “Transparent” creator with Julianne Moore, who will take the showy starring role. The deal was inked two years before “Mothertrucker” hits store shelves. The book by Amy Butcher chronicles her friendship with Joy Mothertrucker (Moore), an Instagram celebrity and [...]

  • Jessica Chastain It Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter 2' Cast On Pressure to Match Previous $700 Million Box Office Success

    When the big-screen adaptation of “It” debuted at the box office in 2017, it landed with a massive splash — becoming the highest grossing R-rated horror film in history, raking in the biggest box office sales for an adaptation of a Stephen King novel and eventually earning more than $700 million worldwide. So as “It [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy: 'A Change in Strategy is Called for'

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, is calling for a change in strategy in regard to the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. “After nearly a half year’s stasis, it’s necessary to recognize that a change in strategy is called for—and that’s what we offer. A negotiated solution [...]

  • Pulsar Content

    New Sales Company Pulsar Content Launches With Nicolas Winding Refn Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    French film industry veterans Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, the duo behind Bac Films’ thriving international sales division, are teaming up with Logical Pictures to launch the Paris-based sales outfit Pulsar Content. The banner has also announced a partnership with Nicolas Winding Refn. The production and financing outfit Logical Pictures was launched in Cannes 2016 [...]

  • Winner of 'The Launch' Screenplay Competition

    Cal State Northridge Student Wins Million Dollar Screenplay Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Abdullah Alhendyani, a student at Cal State Northridge, has won the The Launch: Million Dollar Screenplay Competition. The contest, now in its second year, awarded the college student with a production budget of at least $1 million for his winning screenplay “Haram” as well as a prize of $50,000 in educational grants. Alhendyani’s script follows [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad