Jill Soloway to Direct Julianne Moore in ‘Mothertrucker’

Jill Soloway will direct and adapt the upcoming memoir “Mothertrucker” for Makeready. The film unites the “Transparent” creator with Julianne Moore, who will take the showy starring role.

The deal was inked two years before “Mothertrucker” hits store shelves. The book by Amy Butcher chronicles her friendship with Joy Mothertrucker (Moore), an Instagram celebrity and female ice road trucker. Focus Features will release the movie — its parent company, Universal, has a first-look deal with Makeready.

Soloway will also produce the project alongside Andrea Sperling through Topple Productions. Moore will be a producer as well with Bart Freundlich executive producing through their Fortysixty Productions. Makeready head of film, Pam Abdy, and executive Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

“I’m honored to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet,” said Soloway in a statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Pam Abdy, Brad Weston, Natalie Williams and Bart Freundlich and to bring Julianne Moore’s remarkable talent to the screen in the role of ‘Joy’.”

Earlier this year, Soloway made headlines by replacing Bryan Singer as the director of “Red Sonja.” Singer is the subject of multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. In September, Amazon will release the fifth and final season of “Transparent.”

Moore recently appeared in the arthouse hit “Gloria Bell.” She next appears in “The Woman in the Window,” an upcoming adaptation of A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, and is set to play Gloria Steinem in Julie Taymor’s “The Glorias.”

"Mothertrucker" will be published by published by Little A, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, in early 2022.