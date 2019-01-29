×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jetpack Moves Into Film With Titles From Henson Alum’s Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jetpack/Perplexia

Kids’ content firm Jetpack Distribution has moved into feature film, snagging rights to a package of family movies from Perplexia, a U.K.-based shingle that counts former Jim Henson Television president Angus Fletcher as its co-founder.

The deal covers international rights to four films from Perplexia, which was founded by Fletcher and Ronald Henry, who created South African motion-capture studio The Flying Circus.

The pictures include “A Horse Called Wish,” which follows a teenager who lands a position as a stable hand at a well-to-do stable and which stars Antony Coleman (“Blood Diamond”). Another title is “The House on Seahorse Bay,” about a family that inherits a rundown beach house on a paradise island, with Waldemar Schultz (“The Kissing Booth”).

Jetpack Distribution was set up by former Disney U.K. programming executive Dominic Gardiner with French producer Samka. It sells shows including “Talking Tom & Friends” and “Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed.” It will launch the Perplexia films at the Kidscreen confab in February.

“We are delighted to be making a foray into movies,” Gardiner said. “The global market and demand for family films has increased in recent years and there are some great opportunities. The movies are high-quality dramas set in exotic locations with engaging storylines.”

Related

The slate Jetpack will present is rounded out by “Camp Getaway,” an adventure comedy about a group of spoiled teenage girls who go to a summer camp on a jungle island, and “Inspector Sunshine,” about a teenage boy-turned-detective. All of the pictures were shot in Mauritius and made by Perplexia Pictures alongside South Africa- and Mauritius-based Two Oceans Productions.

Perplexia plans to announce another quartet of family movies later this year.

“We are striving to build a creative business around a theater company model, comprised of producers, writers and directors united by skill, friendship and the desire to tell terrific stories on film for a family audience,” Fletcher and Henry said. “As such, Dominic and his colleagues from Jetpack fit perfectly with this approach.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Jetpack Moves Into Family Films With

    Jetpack Moves Into Film With Titles From Henson Alum’s Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kids’ content firm Jetpack Distribution has moved into feature film, snagging rights to a package of family movies from Perplexia, a U.K.-based shingle that counts former Jim Henson Television president Angus Fletcher as its co-founder. The deal covers international rights to four films from Perplexia, which was founded by Fletcher and Ronald Henry, who created [...]

  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

    Film Review: 'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am'

    Toni Morrison’s artistic, cultural and historical legacies are by now firmly established, which doesn’t prevent “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” from revealing them anew and setting them out in an appreciative, and appropriate, package. An eloquent nonfiction biopic that travels creatively through the past, Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ film is enlivened both by its own storytelling dexterity [...]

  • Trudie Styler

    Trudie Styler, Sebastian Lelio Join Berlin Jury

    Actress-director Trudie Styler and Chilean helmer Sebastian Lelio are among those tapped for jury duty at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. The Berlinale announced the full lineup of the main competition jury Tuesday for its 69th edition. U.S. film critic Justin Chang, German actress Sandra Hüller and American museum curator Rajendra Roy will join Lelio [...]

  • Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh appear

    Sundance Film Review: 'Fighting With My Family'

    A change of pace from the usual action-driven output from WWE studios, “Fighting With My Family” at times more closely brings to mind 2000’s guilty-pleasure comedy “Ready to Rumble,” one of the few filmmaking ventures by the wrestling conglomerate’s then-rival WCW. The current film has some of the same crotch-kick-level humor, and much of the [...]

  • 2019 Göteborg Film Festival’s Focus Apocalypse,

    Göteborg Focuses on the Apocalypse, Saving the Earth

    GOTEBORG, Sweden —  There’s an impending sense of doom in the current zeitgeist, particularly with feelings about climate change, that the Göteborg Film Festival taps into this year with Focus: Apocalypse. Fest artistic director Jonas Holmberg notes, “We are exploring how today’s filmmakers work with the existential, ethical and political aspects of this crisis. Perhaps [...]

  • New Europe Film Sales Adds ‘A

    New Europe Film Sales Does Business with Iceland’s Pálmason, Hákonarson (EXCLUSIVE)

    GOTEBORG, Sweden —  New Europe Film Sales has boarded “A White, White Day,” by Hlynur Pálmason, and sealed new deals on “The County,” from “Rams’” director Grímur Hákonarson. Both Icelandic titles will be pitched at Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market (Jan 31.-Feb 3) as works in progress. “A White, White Day” marks Pálmason’s second feature after [...]

  • BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

    Japan Box Office Dips 3% in 2018, Holds Above $2 Billion

    Cinema box office in Japan dropped by 3% last year to $2.04 billion. But 2018 was still the third-highest year on record. According to data published by the Motion Picture Producers Assn. of Japan (Eiren), Japanese-produced films earned $1.12 billion, down 2.8% from 2017. They still grabbed a majority of the market for the 11th year [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad