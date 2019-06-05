×
Film News Roundup: Jessica Lowndes to Star in Rom-Com ‘Over the Moon’

Dave McNary

Jessica Lowndes
In today’s film news roundup, Jessica Lowndes stars in a romantic comedy, Leslie Linka Glatter and Paul Schrader are honored, Spike Lee is presenting Denzel Washington with AFI’s award, and “Ghost Light” and “Satanic Panic” get acquired.

CASTINGS

Jessica Lowndes is starring in and executive producing the musically inspired romantic comedy “Over the Moon,” which is beginning production in Vancouver, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lowndes wrote the script and the original songs and score along with music producer Evan White. She portrays a matchmaker who agrees to set up her best friend, played by Wes Brown, in hopes of furthering her career. As she comes closer to her goal, however, she realizes he has been her perfect match all along. Christie Will Wolf is directing.

AFI AWARDS

The American Film Institute will confer Doctorate of Fine Arts degrees honoris causa upon Leslie Linka Glatter and Paul Schrader.

They will be recognized for their contributions duing the AFI Conservatory’s commencement ceremony on June 10 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Past recipients include Robert Altman, Maya Angelou, Mel Brooks, Clint Eastwood, Roger Ebert, Nora Ephron, Jodie Foster, James Earl Jones, Lawrence Kasdan, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Angela Lansbury, Spike Lee, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino, and Robert Towne.

PRESENTER

The American Film Institute has selected Spike Lee to present the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award to Denzel Washington.

The award will be presented on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Julia Roberts and Cicely Tyson will pay tribute to Washington’s life and work.

TNT will air a special on the event on June 20 at 10 p.m. followed by an encore at 11:30 p.m.

ACQUISITIONS

RLJE Films has acquired the horror film “Satanic Panic,” starring Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Michael Polish, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.

The film centers on a pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope who has to fight for her life when her last order of the night turns out to be for high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.

Based on Grady Hendrix and Ted Geoghegan’s story, the film was written by Hendrix and directed by Chelsea Stardust. The film will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on Sept. 6.

Giant Pictures has acquired North American digital rights to supernatural comedy “Ghost Light,” directed, written and produced by John Stimpson.

“Ghost Light” centers on  a disgruntled actor who disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and unwittingly unleashes the play’s curse on the troupe, with tragic consequences.

Giant Pictures will release “Ghost Light” on June 18 on all digital platforms. The cast includes Cary Elwes, Tom Riley, Roger Bart, Carol Kane, Shannyn Sossamon, and Danielle Campbell.

