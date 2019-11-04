×

Jessica Chastain to Star in 'Losing Clementine' Movie Adaptation

Justin Kroll

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain will star in the comedy-drama “Losing Clementine” from award-winning Argentine filmmaker Lucia Puenzo.

“Better Call Saul” scribe Ann Cherkis is penning the script.

“Losing Clementine” is adapted from Ashley Ream’s acclaimed novel of the same name. Sentient’s Renee Tab acquired the book last year, during which time she developed the script, packaged the project and raised the financing. Tab will produce with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller will executive produce alongside Sentient’s Jake Martin and Maryam Lieberman, and Cherkis.

The story follows world-renowned artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who, after flushing away her meds, gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before killing herself. While checking off her bucket list, she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

Sierra/Affinity will launch international sales of the film at the American Film Market.

Chastain most recently starred in the box office smash “It: Chapter Two,” which has grossed nearly $500 million worldwide, and stars in the upcoming “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she is producing alongside Carmichael for director Michael Showalter and Fox Searchlight. Freckle’s Chastain and Carmichael recently produced the spy thriller “355” for writer/director Simon Kinberg, as well as “Eve,” which re-teamed her with “The Help” director Tate Taylor.

Puenzo’s second movie, “The Fish Child,” launched at the Berlin Film Festival and was nominated for nine Argentine Academy Awards. She went on to make “The German Doctor,” based on her own novel, which was Argentina’s Oscar entry. On the television side, she has been a major force as a creator/showrunner and quickly became Netflix’s top content provider for all of Latin America. She has multiple series in development at Apple, Amazon and Showtime, and had great success with the eco-thriller “Cromo” and “La Jauria” for Fremantle.

Tab most recently executive produced the Jennifer Garner thriller “Peppermint,” which was directed by her client and producing partner Pierre Morel for Lakeshore and STX.

Sentient is backed by Italia Film, which includes a first-look distribution deal for their territories (including the Middle East, Turkey, India and Greece). Italia recently became the first company to break the 35-year ban on cinemas in Saudi Arabia with the release of Marvel/Disney’s “Black Panther.” Italia has been Walt Disney Pictures’ (and now Twentieth Century Fox’s) exclusive distributor in the Middle East since 1993. They have been in an exclusive relationship with DreamWorks/Amblin since 2014.

Chastain is represented by CAA, manager Paul Nelson of Mosaic and attorneys Steve Warren and Barry Littman of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Puenzo was represented in the deal by ICM and is also managed by Sentient. Ream is repped by APA. Cherkis is repped by WME, manager Margaret Riley of Lighthouse and attorney David Matlof of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Sentient was represented in the deal by attorney Kevin Mills of Kaye & Mills.

CAA Media Finance is arranging financing for the film and will represent its domestic distribution rights.

