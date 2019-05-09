×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield to Star in Tammy Faye Pic for Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are on board to star in the Fox Searchlight biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with “The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter on board to helm.

Based on the documentary “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato from World of Wonder, the film tells the extraordinary and outlandish rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain. In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Related

Abe Sylvia penned the script.

Chastain will produce along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael through their Freckle Films production banner as well as Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane through their Madison Wells Media. Jordana Mollick is exec producing.

Chastain has a busy 2019 ahead of her that includes the “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix” as well as the highly anticipated “It: Chapter 2,” which dominated social media with the recent release of its first teaser trailer. She also has the Tate Taylor pic “Eve.”

Garfield has been very busy on the Broadway circuit most recently in the Tony-award adaptation of “Angels in America,” which won him a Tony for his critically acclaimed performance. On the film side he was also recently tapped to play pianist James Marsh in “Instrumental,” which will be selling at the Cannes Film Festival.

Showalter, who is best known for directing “The Big Sick” and developing Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” series, has strong ties to Chastain as the two are developing an untitled holiday comedy for Universal that she stars in along with Octavia Spencer. He most recently helmed the Paramount romantic comedy “The Lovebirds,” starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Chastain and Garfield are both repped by CAA with Mosaic also repping Chastain. Showalter is repped by UTA and Artists First.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Mel Gibson Kate Bosworth

    Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth to Star in Action Movie 'Force of Nature'

    Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth have signed on to star in the action movie “Force of Nature” with Michael Polish directing. Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are exec producing. Christian Mercuri’s Bluebox International will begin selling international rights at the Cannes Film [...]

  • My Son (Mon Garçon)

    Film Review: 'My Son'

    Director Christian Carion and his frequent star Guillaume Canet show off their very particular sets of skills in “My Son” (“Mon garçon”), a polished, if mechanical, vigilante thriller that attempts to combine the psychological deep dive of Denis Villeneuve’s “Prisoners” with the adrenaline shot of Pierre Morel’s “Taken.” Falling well short of those superior films, [...]

  • Liam Neeson

    Liam Neeson to Star in Action-Thriller 'The Minuteman'

    Liam Neeson is returning to familiar turf, starring in the independent action-thriller “The Minuteman” from director Robert Lorenz. Voltage Pictures is on board to represent the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights. Related Lionsgate U.K. Boards James Marsh’s 'Instrumental,' Starring Andrew Garfield 'It: Chapter [...]

  • Andreas Carlsson Reginald Hudlin

    Reginald Hudlin Teams With Andreas Carlsson for 'Beyond the Velvet Rope'

    Reginald Hudlin (pictured at right), who received a Best Picture nomination for “Django Unchained,” will direct the musical “Beyond the Velvet Rope” with songs by hitmaker Andreas Carlsson. Ron Bass, who won an Oscar for the “Rain Man” screenplay, is writing the script with Walter Becker (“Wild Hogs”) and G.L. Lambert. Carlsson will produce with [...]

  • Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the

    Zhang Ziyi Named Godmother of the Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival

    Actress Zhang Ziyi has been named “Godmother” of the 19th annual Trophée Chopard 2019 at Cannes Film Festival. As godmother, Zhang will present the award to both a male and female young actor on the rise. She follows “Godmother” Diane Kruger, who presented the award to Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at Cannes film Festival [...]

  • Natasha Lyonne Cast in Jon Stewart's

    Natasha Lyonne Joins Jon Stewart's Political Drama 'Irresistible' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her critically acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll,” Natasha Lyonne is heading back to the big screen. The actress is joining Steve Carell in the ensemble cast of Jon Stewart’s upcoming comedy “Irresistible.” The movie, also starring Topher Grace, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper, follows a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad