Jermaine Fowler Joins ‘Coming 2 America’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jermaine Fowler is joining Eddie Murphy in Paramount’s sequel “Coming 2 America,” sources tell Variety.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is on board to direct the pic with the studio planning an August 7, 2020 release.

Plot details of “Coming 2 America” are unknown, as are the details of Fowler’s character.

Kenya Barris, who is executive producing, has been attached since 2017 to rewrite a script by original “Coming to America” writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Murphy is producing alongside Kevin Misher.

The original movie starred Murphy as a charming African prince who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starred in the the pic, which was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

Fowler stars as Franco Wicks on “Superior Donuts” for CBS alongside Judd Hirsch and Katey Sagal. Most recently he starred opposite Zoey Deutch in “Buffaloed,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. He also appeared in the critically-acclaimed film “Sorry to Bother You” and on the HBO comedy series “Crashing.” He’s currently developing and executive producing a television series with Larry Wilmore and Quinta Bronson for CBS, and is in development on an original story, titled “The Come Up,” with New Line.

He is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.