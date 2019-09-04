‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong Joins Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Succession” star Jeremy Strong has found his next feature film project with Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety.

The movie is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting to riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Strong is set to play Jerry Rubin, an American social activist, anti-war leader, and counterculture icon who was instrumental in organizing the protest during the convention. His casting in the historical drama follows the news that the long-awaited film is finally moving forward with Paramount Pictures on board for domestic distribution and Cross Creek signing on to finance and co-produce alongside Amblin Partners.

Strong joins a star-studded cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sorkin will direct from his own script with Marc Platt producing.

The “Succession” breakout has been earning praise for his role in the HBO series as Kendall Roy, the middle son of a powerful, Murdoch-like media mogul family. The show’s second season is currently airing and it was recently renewed for a third. “Succession” also received an Emmy nominations for a best drama series its first season.

On the film side, Strong was seen earlier this year in Matthew McConaughey’s fantasy thriller “Serenity” and will again appear alongside McConaughey in Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” bowing in 2020.

He is repped by WME and Mosaic.

