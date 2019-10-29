×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Watchmen’s’ Jeremy Irons to Play Horse Trainer Henry Cecil in ‘Frankel’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Irons Watchmen
CREDIT: Sundholm,Magnus/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Jeremy Irons, currently appearing in HBO’s “Watchmen” and an Oscar winner with “Reversal of Fortune,” is to star in and produce biopic “Frankel,” which WaZabi Films will be selling at next week’s AFM.

Irons plays horse trainer Sir Henry Cecil, who fought years of failure and illness to make Frankel the greatest champion racehorse of all time, unbeaten in all 14 starts, and bowing out with an emotional victory in front of a capacity crowd at the Champion Stakes at Ascot Racecourse.

Irons produces the film, which is expected to go into production in the spring, alongside Andrew Berg and John Sachs of Eclipse Films. It is written by Jim Piddock (“Mascots,” “Family Tree”) and directed by Ron Scalpello (“The Corrupted,” “My Name Is Lenny,” “Bobby”).

WaZabi will handle worldwide sales on the film, and will co-sell the U.S. with CAA. WaZabi co-presidents Anick Poirier and Lorne Price said they “immediately connected with the determination and resilience of the story.”

WaZabi’s slate also includes drama “Coda,” about a pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career. It stars Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dead & Beautiful

    Indie Sales Boards Taiwan-Set Vampire Pic 'Dead & Beautiful' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Indie Sales has boarded “Dead & Beautiful,” a stylish Taiwan-set vampire film written and directed by David Verbeek, the prominent Dutch filmmaker whose last movie “Full Contact” competed at Toronto. Verbeek’s seventh feature, “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled rich teenagers in Taiwan who turn into vampires after a night [...]

  • Rinio Dragasaki Cosmic Candy Greek Movie

    Thessaloniki Celebrates 60th Anniversary by Looking at Future of Film

    As the Thessaloniki Intl. Film Festival celebrates its 60th edition, what began as a small-scale celebration called Greek Cinema Week has evolved into a vital platform for filmmakers from Greece and around the region, finding a natural home in this historical crossroads that has at various points been under Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman rule. “We [...]

  • Earthquake Bird

    Tokyo Film Review: 'Earthquake Bird'

    When it comes to showing their dedication to a role, actors have been known to gain weight, hit the gym, shave their heads and even have a tooth pulled. But those are all signs of physical commitment. Far more challenging is going out of your way to learn a foreign language — or faking it [...]

  • ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

    ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ Leads 2019 BIFA Nominations

    Armando Iannucci’s take on the Charles Dickens classic “David Copperfield” is a strong front-runner in the British Independent Film Awards, scoring 11 nominations. Dev Patel is up for best actor for his starring role in “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and his co-stars, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie, compete in their respective supporting categories. [...]

  • Shusenjo - The Main Battleground of

    Canceled ‘Shusenjo’ Festival Screening Sparks Freedom of Speech Outrage in Japan

    Leading Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters,” “The Truth”) has criticized the decision by the little-known Kawasaki Shinyuri Film Festival to cancel a screening of “Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue.” He argues that it is a freedom of speech issue. The film is a year-old U.S.-Japanese documentary about the foreign women who [...]

  • BAFTA split

    BAFTA and Netflix Unveil British Breakthrough Talent to Watch

    BAFTA and Netflix have raised the curtain on the 2019 class of Breakthrough Brits. The 20-strong cohort, spanning talent from film, TV and games, includes “Sex Education” writer Laurie Nunn, “The Virtues” actress Niamh Algar, “Chernobyl” production designer Luke Hull, and “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass. The Breakthrough scheme has been run by BAFTA since [...]

  • JOHN WITHERSPOON'FRIDAY AFTER NEXT' FILM PREMIERE,

    John Witherspoon, 'Friday' Actor and Comedian, Dies at 77

    John Witherspoon, the veteran actor and comedian best known for his roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and “Boomerang,” died on Tuesday. He was 77. “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” his family announced on Twitter. “He was a Legend in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad