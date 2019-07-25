×

Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Produce Drug Lord Drama ‘The Godmother’ for STX

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms.

Lopez is also considering “The Godmother” for her directorial debut, according to a source close to the project.

Lopez will portray Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Godmother.” The story follows the life of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords. She was reportedly was worth more than $2 billion, and was a key figurehead in Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy Wars. Blanco was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

Lopez will produce along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, as well as Julie Yorn. The screenplay has been written by Regina Corrado (“Deadwood: The Movie”) and Terence Winter (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”). Winter, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will executive produce.

Related

“The Godmother” marks the third joint project between STXfilms and Lopez, who previously collaborated on last year’s romantic comedy “Second Act” and the upcoming strip-club drama “Hustlers,” which opens Sept. 13 and will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7. “Second Act” grossed $39 million domestically.

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” said Lopez. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters – notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life.”

STXFilms chairman Adam Fogelson said, “We love working with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny. They are extraordinary producers and we value their partnership and trust. This is an epic true crime story that Jennifer is passionate about telling and we can’t wait to begin production on ‘The Godmother’ with her and her team

Lopez is repped by CAA and managed by TheMedinaCo. Winter and Corrado are repped by CAA. Kate Vorhoff is overseeing the project on behalf of STXfilms.

Thursday’s announcement comes as STX faces financial headwinds after an aborted public offering and disappointing performances by “Uglydolls,” “Poms” and “Best of Enemies.” Its top box office performers have been the two “Bad Moms” films and “The Upside,” which the studio picked up after the Weinstein Company unraveled.

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Produce Drug Lord Drama 'The Godmother' for STX

    Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms. Lopez is also considering “The Godmother” for her directorial debut, according to a source close to the project. Lopez will portray Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Godmother.” The story follows the life of Blanco, who outsmarted [...]

  • 20th Century Fox Animation

    Andrea Miloro Out as Fox Animation Co-President

    Andrea Miloro is stepping down as co-president of Fox Animation, Variety has confirmed. Robert Baird, who was co-president of the division, will remain on board. The two oversaw Fox-owned Blue Sky Animation, which has produced such films as “Ice Age,” “Rio” and the upcoming “Spies in Disguise” and “Nimona.” Its future, however, is cloudy. The [...]

  • Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris

    Bryce Dallas Howard, Director Colin Trevorrow Tease 'Jurassic World 3'

    The tagline for the latest attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood reads “It Just Got Real” — and things got very “real” as dinosaurs walked the red carpet and photobombed stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard at the grand opening ceremony for “Jurassic World: The Ride” on Monday night. “I used to sneak onto this [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    European Exhibitors Slam Venice for Continuing to Embrace Netflix

    European exhibitors’ organization UNIC has lambasted the Venice Film Festival for including Netflix titles “The Laundromat” by Stephen Soderbergh and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” in its competition lineup. Shortly after the Lido lineup was unveiled Thursday, the organization, which represents movie theater operators in 38 European territories, including Italy, fired off a statement calling for [...]

  • Robbie Robertson to Return With 'Sinematic'

    Robbie Robertson to Return With Partially 'Irishman'-Inspired 'Sinematic' Album

    Robbie Robertson, soon to be in the limelight again as the focus of a documentary about his life and career, plans to make good on all that attention by releasing “Sinematic,” his first album since 2011. The album is being heralded with a duet with Van Morrison, “I Hear You Paint Houses,” released as a [...]

  • Little Joe German Film Cannes

    Magnolia Buys Cannes Award Winner 'Little Joe' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Little Joe,” a sci-fi drama that won the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award for star Emily Beecham. The indie studio is planning a theatrical release for later this year. “Little Joe” centers on Alice (Beecham), a single mother and dedicated plant breeder at a corporation engaged [...]

  • MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17

    MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17 Blocks,' 'St. Louis Superman'

    Sheila Nevins has set her first projects in her new capacity as head of MTV Documentary Films: the feature “17 Blocks” and short “St. Louis Superman.” Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms. “17 Blocks,” from filmmaker Davy Rothbart, chronicles 20 years in the life of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad