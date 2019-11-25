Jennifer Lopez to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Just days after Jennifer Lopez earned her second Indie Spirit Award nomination for her work in “Hustlers,” the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced this morning that she will be honored with the Spotlight Award at its annual gala in January.

“Jennifer Lopez is a star in every sense of the word, and you will experience this in her latest film ‘Hustlers.’ Starting with her show-stopping entrance Jennifer brings to life the character of Ramona, an exotic dancer, who leads a group of dancer friends to steal money from their clients,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “For this full-force yet grounded performance, deserving of awards consideration, we are thrilled to present Jennifer Lopez with this year’s Spotlight Award.”

Since its release in September, the Lorene Scafaria-directed “Hustlers” has taken in more than $150 million.

Considered an important campaign stop during awards season, the Palms Spring Film Fest’s Film Award Gala will take place Jan. 2. While it’s not known how many Academy members attend the festivities, 2,500 people filled the Palm Springs Convention Center for last year’s dinner and ceremony. Lopez joins previously announced honorees Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

Past Spotlight recipients include Julia Roberts, Timothée Chalamet, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain and Rooney Mara.