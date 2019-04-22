Jennifer Lopez Reteams With STXfilms on Romantic-Comedy Co-Starring Owen Wilson

Jennifer Lopez is reteaming with STXfilms on the upcoming romantic-comedy “Marry Me.”

Kat Coiro is directing the film and Owen Wilson is in final negotiations to join the pic, which will likely shoot this fall. The script was written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Lopez and Wilson both appeared in 1997’s actioner “Anaconda.”

The movie will mark the third collaboration between STX, Lopez and producers Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina following 2018’s “Second Act” and the upcoming “Hustlers,” which is currently in production. The film was originally set up at Universal.

The movie is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and centers on a pop star (Lopez), who, moments before marrying her rockstar fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant. She breaks down on stage and picks a random man (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

“We continue to have amazing experiences with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny with each film we collaborate on, and we’re thrilled that they wanted to work with STX again on this funny and endearing project,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “Owen Wilson is a hilarious and charismatic addition to the film, and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her.”

Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas and Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B. Roberts will executive produce. STX’s Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee production on behalf of the studio. STXinternational will handle international distribution and directly distribute in the U.K. and Ireland.

Lopez is represented by CAA, the Medina Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein. Wilson is represented by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.