Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Adds ‘Always Be My Maybe’s’ Michelle Buteau (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian Michelle Buteau is joining Jennifer Lopez in her new comedy “Marry Me.”

Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and “Game of Thrones” actor John Bradley are also on board to star in the Universal film. Kat Coiro is directing the movie from a script by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

Universal recently acquired “Marry Me” from STX after the studio, in turn, nabbed the film from Universal in April. The studio plans to begin shooting in the fall.

The musical-comedy is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and is described as a cross between “Notting Hill” and “A Star Is Born.” The pic explores the possibilities of what might happen when a superstar marries an average Joe as a joke and discovers that perhaps there are no accidents.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce alongside Rogers. Willie Mercer, Alex Brown and J.B. Roberts will executive produce.

Buteau can currently be seen in BET’s “The First Wives Club,” which is based on the classic 1996 comedy, and also appeared in the Netflix drama “Always Be My Maybe.”

She is represented by Mosaic, CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.