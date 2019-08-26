×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Wasn’t Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for ‘Selena’?

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1610327a)Selena, Jennifer LopezFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, with frequent re-airings on cable TV. (The success of the film is also responsible for both Netflix and ABC currently developing TV shows that celebrate Selena’s legacy.)

In this week’s cover story, Lopez talks to Variety about how “Selena” changed her life. “I feel like everyone was making a statement,” says Lopez, who became the first Latina actress to earn $1 million for a movie role. “It was a Latin movie, starring a Latin girl, playing a Latin artist and a Latin director [Gregory Nava]. And it was like, ‘She’s worth this.’ It was a statement to the world.”

Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical/comedy that year, alongside Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Pam Grier in “Jackie Brown” and (the winner) Helen Hunt in “As Good As it Gets.”

But Lopez’s performance in “Selena” was overlooked by the 1998 Academy Awards, which was voted on by a less diverse group of members back then.

“We were sad we weren’t nominated for an Oscar,” Lopez says. “But at the end of the day, it made the impact it needed to make.”

Because of “Selena,” Hollywood started to develop more stories centered on Latin characters in movies and on TV shows. And this summer, Lopez included a tribute to Selena at her arena-sized tour, “It’s My Party,” by performing the 1994 song “Si Una Vez.”

For more from this week’s cover story with Lopez, click here.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Why Wasn't Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for 'Selena'?

    Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, [...]

  • Overboard premiere Eva Longoria Eugenio Derbez

    Hollywood Shuts Out Latinx Actors, Filmmakers (Study)

    Hollywood has failed miserably to provide Latinx actors with starring roles in major movies, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. To draw its conclusions, the report examined the 100 top grossing movies from 2007 to 2018 and found that only 3% of the films had Latinx actors in lead or [...]

  • 'Silence' film premiere

    Martin Scorsese to Receive Santa Barbara Fest's 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award

    Martin Scorsese will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award for excellence in film Nov. 14 at a black-tie gala dinner, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival’s free year-round educational programs. The event will take place at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman,” will be released [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez Variety Cover Story

    How Jennifer Lopez Learned to Dance Again

    Nothing can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even a blackout. On July 13, she was ready for another night of “It’s My Party,” a strenuous two-hour arena-sized reworking of her successful Las Vegas residency. But as she took the stage, a massive power outage in New York City cut all the lights at Madison Square Garden. [...]

  • Collective for Webstory

    Venice: Cinephil Takes World Sales on HBO-produced Doc 'Collective,' also in Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tel Aviv-based sales agent Cinephil has taken world sales on Emmy Award-winning director Alexander Nanau’s “Collective,” an investigation into the tragic 2015 fire in a Bucharest night club, fallout from which toppled Romania’s government. The high-profile doc is screening in Venice and Toronto. Co-produced by Nanau with HBO Europe and Romania’s Samsa Film — and [...]

  • Donald Sutherland Honorary Oscar

    Donald Sutherland to Receive San Sebastian Donostia Award

    MADRID — San Sebastian Festival has announced the third and final recipient of this year’s Donostia career achievement awards, Canadian actor Donald Sutherland. He will accept the honor before screening his latest film, Guiseppe Capotondi’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy.” With more than 200 credited performances over the past half-century, Sutherland stands tall, literally and figuratively, [...]

  • "Weathering With You" directed by Makoto

    'Weathering With You' Hit Anime Selected as Japan’s Oscars Contender

    “Weathering with You,” the hit animation by Makoto Shinkai, has been selected as Japan’s contender for a the International Feature Film Awards at the Oscars, the Japan Motion Picture Producers Association(Eiren) announced on Monday. As of Wednesday last week, “Weathering” had grossed more than $94 million in Japanese theaters. The film is the first animated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad