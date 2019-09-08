×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu on Why ‘Hustlers’ Is an Empowering, Feminist Story

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

When Jennifer Lopez read the script for “Hustlers,” she felt an immediate connection to Ramona, the most powerful stripper at a New York club during the 2008 financial crisis.

But she also liked that the screenplay for “Hustlers,” written by Lorene Scafaria, touched on much deeper themes. “It’s about the people, but it’s also about something bigger,” Lopez said. “It’s a universal story about iife and greed and desperation and what people do.”

STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers,” which opens in theaters on Sept. 13, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night, to wildly enthusiastic reviews. The following day, the film’s cast – Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles – and Scafaria, who also directed the movie, sat down for an interview at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T.

When asked if they considered “Hustlers” a feminist film, Wu responded quickly. “I think it’s a feminist story,” she said. “It depends on how you define feminism, which I think is just equality. One of the reasons I think it’s especially feminist is because we’re taking women who have previously been judged and shamed by society and getting to know them as people instead of as objects. I think that is the true spirit of feminism is humanity. And that’s what our movie goes after.”

Scafaria recalled how when she pitched “Hustlers,” based on a New York magazine article about strippers at Scores, most studio executives were uncomfortable that they women were such tough anti-heroines. “When pitching an idea like this, it’s not a black-and-white story,” Scafaria said. “I think it’s hard to get any movie made nowadays. It’s especially hard to get movies made about women doing questionable things.”

“About women – period,” Lopez interjected.

Did she really believe that? “I do,” Lopez explained, as she pointed to the economics of telling original stories that weren’t big blockbusters or comic-book sequels. “And when you have women characters at the front of it, it’s a whole another battle. And you go, ‘Yeah it’s all starring women. There’s really no male characters in it.’”

VIDEO: Constance Wu on the Feminism of “Hustlers” 

Scafaria said that she was intent on telling a story that was big in scope. “It was fun telling an epic story about women,” she said. “Yes, we get a lot of smaller stories. I think people assume our lives are small stories. I think that contributes to the amount of female speaking roles in movies like this. In the last 20 years, there hasn’t been an Academy Award winning movie with women talking to each other, except for ‘Chicago,’ where they are singing to each other.”

Lopez is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Ramona. It’s not clear if she’ll be campaigned in the lead or supporting category yet. But unbelievably, no Latina has ever won the Oscar for best actress. (Only four have been nominated in the history of the Academy Awards: Fernanda Montenegro, Salma Hayek, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Yalitza Aparicio, earlier this year, for “Roma.”)

“Listen, you work so hard for so many years, it’s nice to be in the conversation for sure,” Lopez said when asked about the awards buzz. “I’m so proud of what Lorene is done. I think she deserves to be in that conversation too.”

As for playing Ramona, Lopez took pole-dancing classes for authenticity. She insisted on a scene, at the beginning of the movie, where her character performs to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal.”

“It’s really tough,” Lopez said about the process. “That steel pole is unforgiving and you just have to figure it out. I did a crash course. Cardi [B], when I spoke to her about doing the movie, I told her I’m just starting to how to learn how to pole dance. I said, ‘It’s so hard. I’m bruised everywhere.’ She was like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m really good at it now, but it took me years to learn.’ Even my teacher said, ‘This is normal.’ I said, ‘This chafing is normal!?’ I knew I had to conquer three or four minutes of the song and that’s what we did. It’s difficult. It’s funny walking in someone else’s shoes—you never know what it’s like. Until it’s you.”

More Film

  • Lorene Scafaria, Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez,

    Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu on Why 'Hustlers' Is an Empowering, Feminist Story

    When Jennifer Lopez read the script for “Hustlers,” she felt an immediate connection to Ramona, the most powerful stripper at a New York club during the 2008 financial crisis. But she also liked that the screenplay for “Hustlers,” written by Lorene Scafaria, touched on much deeper themes. “It’s about the people, but it’s also about [...]

  • Drake Doremus and Shailene WoodleyVariety Studio

    Drake Doremus Reflects on Toronto Fest Drama 'Endings, Beginnings'

    Writer/director Drake Doremus (“Douchebag,” “Like Crazy,” “Breathe In,” “Equals,” “Newness,” “Zoe”) debuts his latest picture, “Endings, Beginnings,” at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The film centers on a young woman (Shailene Woodley) navigating love and heartbreak over the course of one year while confronting the pain of a recent traumatic experience, and finding hope in [...]

  • 'Amazing Grace' to Anchor Fall Voter

    'Amazing Grace' Set to Anchor Fall Voter Drive, Get Expanded Spring Reissue (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” will be going out on tour this fall and winter, as part of a 22-state road show that will offer free screenings of the film as a centerpiece of multi-day voter registration events being sponsored by the Poor People’s Campaign, a historic civil rights organization that Franklin supported since [...]

  • John Wesley Dead: 'Fresh Prince of

    'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Actor John Wesley Dies at 72

    John Wesley, the actor best-known for playing Dr. Hoover on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has died. He was 72. Wesley died from complications due to a long battle with multiple myeloma, his family confirmed to Variety. Gerry Pass, Wesley’s manager and producer, said in a statement, “John Wesley was a gift to the [...]

  • 'Dolemite Is My Name' Review: Eddie

    Toronto Film Review: 'Dolemite Is My Name'

    As its title character might put it, “Dolemite Is My Name” is a total motherf—kin’ blast. It tells the story — all true, all outrageous — of one of the most successful blaxploitation films of the ’70s, the insanely over-the-top and borderline inept “Dolemite” (1975), and of how that movie came to be. And it [...]

  • The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson'

    Eighteen-year-old Tunde Johnson (Steven Silver) isn’t consciously able to explain why he wakes up gasping every day. Every day is the same day, May 28, and every night, he’s murdered by the cops and “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” is read anew: an upper-middle class, gay high schooler destined to be shot by jumpy officers [...]

  • It: Chapter Two

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Balloons to $94 Million Overseas

    It wasn’t just Pennywise’s signature red balloons that inflated this weekend. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” jolted ticket sales at the international box office, collecting $94 million in 75 foreign markets. Combined with a $91 million start in North America, the R-rated horror sequel has generated $185 million worldwide, only ranking behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad